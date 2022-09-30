Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational: Start date, teams, and more

Riot Games have announced the Valorant OFF//SEASON window for third-party tournaments between the VCT seasons on their official esports website. OFF//SEASON will feature a ton of Valorant events partnered with esports organizations around the world.

This OFF//SEASON tournament will allow the organizers to use their expertise to design their unique tournaments during the event. The OFF//SEASON tournaments will be open to all regions globally. During the Americas Territory OFF//SEASON event, players can tune into the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational (NA).

Popular content creators Ludwig and Tarik will kick off the 2023 season with their Invitational as they will bring together the best Valorant teams and content creators worldwide.

When does the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational Start during the Valorant OFF//SEASON tournaments?

Viewers can tune into the tournament hosted by Ludwig and Tarik, where the best teams compete along with the biggest content creators on January 14 and 15, 2022.

Esports @esports



This event will include creator exhibition matches as well as pro-level games.

According to Riot Games, the two-day LAN event will crown the best international pro team in the tournament. The tournament will also host creator exhibition matches that feature creators like Ludwig, Tarik, and more popular faces.

What teams will be participating in the OFF//SEASON event?

So far, there has been no confirmation from the participating teams for the Ludwig x Tarik invitational. Players can still expect the best teams to show up during the two-day event hosted by two of the most popular content creators.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R



This morning Valorant announced details of their off season tournaments Ludwig and Tarik will be hosting a creator exhibition tournament featuring creators and teams in January

Viewers are mostly excited about the creator exhibition matches as it has most fans wondering which content creators will team up with during the event. Players can expect many creators to participate as many creators from Twitch and YouTube actively follow the Valorant professional scene.

Pokimane and xQc are among the few popular names who are huge shooter fans.

The tournament has the potential to combine viewers from both Twitch and YouTube, considering Tarik and Ludwig's popularity on their respective platforms.

Where can viewers watch the event, and what can they expect?

Players can catch the Ludwig x Tarik invitational live on the official Valorant handles across Twitch and YouTube, just like any VCT event. However, the timings of the event are still yet to be announced.

VCT 2023 is still a few months away, and news of popular creators like Ludwig and Tarik hosting an invitational excited the fanbase.

Ludwig is a very popular face in the streaming community. He repeatedly mentioned how much he liked Riot's shooter and followed the scene. It is known that he has watched a few Champions events as well but hasn't streamed them.

Tarik is also one of the most popular Valorant content creators, considering how closely he is attached to the community. He actively streams VCT matches and gets more views than the official Champions handles on all platforms.

The Ludwig x Tarik invitational is expected to be a huge event considering fans' excitement regarding the creators exhibition.

