M3 Champions vs G2 Esports: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

M3 Champions will take on G2 Esports in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower Round 1 tie to stay in the competition and keep their hopes alive for the Reykjavik Masters in April. With just one slot remaining from the EMEA region for the upcoming, all the matches will be do-or-die games for both teams.
After sending Guild Esports to the Lower Bracket by winning the first game of the Playoffs, M3 Champions got a taste of defeat against Fnatic last night after a long nail-biting fight. Meanwhile, G2 Esports was defeated by Team Liquid in their first game of the Playoffs and will now start their journey through Lower Bracket tonight.
Which team will keep their hopes alive in the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs?
Two teams will go up against each other in a best-of-three series. The loser will be eliminated from the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers, while the winner will still dream about the final slot to the Reykjavik Masters next month.
Prediction
Both teams are equally good and filled with some exciting players who can change the game's narrative in their own hands. However, the recent form will keep M3 Champions the favorite to win the series tonight. The team prefers to play slow-paced strategic gameplay and opponents get trapped in their excellent utility usage.
However, G2 Esports has some highly experienced players who know how to counter these strategic plays. Moreover, the aggressive nature of the team can be instrumental in breakdown this kind of opponent as well. Hence, G2 Esports can pull off an upset tonight as well.
Head-to-heads
The two teams will face each other for the first time in any official event. Hence, fans can enjoy a complete new rivalry tonight in the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs.
Recent results
M3 Champions have been magnificent recently, losing just one against them in their last five games. It was only against Fnatic last night. Whereas G2 Esports has won only three of their last five matches.
Potential lineups
M3 Champions
- Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov
- Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin
- Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov
- Igor "Redgar" Vlasov
- Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov
G2 Esports
- Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg
- Auni "AvovA" Chahade
- Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas
- Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas
- Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas
When and where to watch?
Fans can enjoy the knock-out clash between M3 Champions and G2 Esports at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 8:30 pm IST onwards March 24.
Q. Who will stay in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers?
M3 Champions
G2 Esports