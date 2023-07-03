M80 vs 9z Team - VCT Ascension Americas 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Ascension for the Americas region has reached its Playoffs stage. The Group Stage placements of the six qualified teams will determine how their matches will go during the current stage. The Union and The Guard finished in first place, so they will start off a little further than others. The Playoffs will start off with two matches, and one of them is between NA's M80 and LATAM's 9z Team.

Day 4 of the event started off with a match between The Union and FUSION. The Union solidified their dominant run by beating FUSION by 2-0 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.

The second match between The Guard and 9z Team had the same fate. The Guard had effortlessly defeated 9z in the maps Ascent and Lotus to win the BO3 series by 2-0. These wins for The Union and The Guard put them on top in the groups and made them the only teams not to have lost a single map at the event.

M80 vs 9z Team - Which team will start with a win in the Playoffs at VCT Ascension: Americas?

Predictions

M80 had a smooth sailing in their Challengers League. They finished as the top seed from NA. Despite a loss, the team was able to bounce back and has been performing well at this Ascension event.

9z Team also came into the tournament as the top seed from the LATAM region. They finished first in both Split 1 and Split 2. However, the team has struggled for form in this Ascension event.

The matchup favors M80 as they performed better than 9z Team in the Group Stage. While the former had a win and a loss, the latter has lost both series in VCT Ascension so far.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

M80's most recent match at VCT Ascension: Americas was against FUSION, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0.

9z Team's most recent match at VCT Ascension: Americas was against The Guard, where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Vucenovic Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Tayar Alexander “zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Head Coach)

9z Team

Gabriel " Mizu " González

" González Gonzalo " deigara " Funes (IGL)

" Funes (IGL) Giulliano " Tuli " Massone

" Massone David " david " Olivares

" Olivares Facundo " Rubkkoide " Chavez

" Chavez Gonzalo "Romanilly" Manzano (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. They can also tune into the watchparties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 3 at 4 pm PT/ 7 pm ET/ 4:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win this match? M80 9z Team 0 votes