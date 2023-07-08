M80 vs 9z Team - VCT Ascension Americas 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas Ascension is come down to its final few matches. The six teams from LATAM, NA, and Brazil have been competing against each other to gain the slot for VCT Americas League. Unlike the Ascension events in the other regions, Americas' Group Stage only decides the place where the teams will start in the Playoffs.

Day 7 has two matches lined up. The first is a rematch between NA's M80 and LATAM's 9z Team. Day 6 had three matches. The first was between M80 and 00Nation.

M80 was able to outperform 00Nation. They had a rather swift BO3 (Best of Three) series as they won by 2-0, eliminating 00Nation from the event. The second match between 9z Team and FUSION had similar results. 9z Team dominated the BO3 series and eliminated FUSION with a 2-0 win.

The last match of the day was between The Guard and The Union. Both the #1 seeds from their respective groups gave a close map one, which went to overtime and was closed out by The Union.

However, The Guard was able to dominate the second map, Ascent, with a 13-2 win and also the third map, Pearl, with a 13-7 scoreline. This led to them closing out the BO3 series with a 2-1 win and making it to the Grand Finals.

M80 vs 9z Team - Who will come out on top of this rematch in VCT Ascension: Americas?

Predictions

M80 had a phenomenal run in the Challengers League as they remained in the top three in both Split 1 and Split 2. They finished out the Group Stage with one win and one loss result and have performed better in the Playoffs stage.

9z Team was the #1 seed from the LATAM Challengers League. However, their performance at the Group Stage was underwhelming, as they lost both their matches. Nevertheless, the team has looked much better in the Playoffs stage.

The matchup favors M80 as their performance has looked better than 9z Team in this Ascension event. However, the Playoffs stage has seemed to be where 9z Team has turned up and hence cannot be underestimated.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other before in the Group Stage of VCT Ascension: Americas. M80 won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

M80's most recent match in VCT Ascension: Americas was against 00Nation where they won the BO3 series by 2-0. The team has won three out of their last five matches.

9z Team's last match was against FUSION in VCT Ascension: Americas. They won the BO3 series by 2-0. They have won two out of their last five matches.

Potential Lineups

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Vucenovic Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Tayar Alexander “zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Head Coach)

9z Team

Gabriel " Mizu " González

" González Gonzalo " deigara " Funes (IGL)

" Funes (IGL) Giulliano " Tuli " Massone

" Massone David " david " Olivares

" Olivares Facundo " Rubkkoide " Chavez

" Chavez Gonzalo "Romanilly" Manzano (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. An alternative is to tune into the watchparties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 8 at 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET/ 11:30 pm IST.

