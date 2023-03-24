M80 vs. Moist Moguls - VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The North American VCT Challengers League's Mid-Season Face-Off kicked off on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. This tournament has eight teams that finished among the top four in their respective groups during the competition's Split 1. It will grant the winners additional circuit points, which will eventually help them reserve their spot in the VCT Ascension Tournament towards the season's latter part.

March 22, 2023, will see two upper-bracket matches, of which the first will be between M80 and Moist Moguls. Both sides have shown a lot of potential in their respective group-stage matches in VCT NA Challengers League. Here is all the information you might be looking for ahead of their match.

M80 vs. Moist Moguls: Who will win the first Upper Bracket semifinal on Day 3 of VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off?

Predictions

The M80 squad is one of the most hyped sides in its region of NA and is considered good enough to be among the Americas League teams. They have solid players across the board and have so far showcased excellent Valorant gameplay both in terms of ideas and execution.

Moist Moguls were recently acquired by popular streamer Ludwig. After a hiccup in their first game under the new banner, the team bounced back and has been on a winning streak since.

It is difficult to predict who will win this series, considering how equally the two teams are matched. While Moist Moguls have displayed great resilience against most teams, M80 might be able to overpower them and clinch the match if they perform well.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not played against each other in the past.

Recent results

M80 has an impressive 83% win rate across the six matches they have played this season. The only series that they lost was against The Guard. Their last game was in the Quarter-Finals of this tournament where they defeated Disguised 2-0.

Moist Moguls, formerly known as BreakThru, got off to a rocky start in the VCT NA Challengers League Split 1, losing to G2 Esports and Turtle Troop. However, they managed to turn things around eventually, winning their last two group-stage games and coming second in their group.

Potential lineups

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Vucenovic Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Tayar Alexander “zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Head Coach)

Moist Moguls

Brady "thief" Dever

Dever Alex "aproto" Protopapas

Protopapas Brock "brawk" Somerhalder

Somerhalder Xavier "flyuh" Carlson (IGL)

Carlson (IGL) Tyler " sym " Porter

" Porter Tanishq "Tanizhq" Sabharwal (Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the match being livestreamed on the official Twitch channel of Knights Arena. If you prefer to enjoy your favorite games on YouTube, the match will also be available for viewing on Valorant NA's channel. You may also tune in to one of the watch parties hosted by players and streamers.

M80 will go up against Moist Moguls on March 24, 2023, at 12 pm PDT/9 pm CET/1:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who do you think will win this match? M80 Moist Moguls 0 votes