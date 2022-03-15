Made in Thailand vs Cerberus Esports: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-A prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage matches are set to commence from tomorrow. Made in Thailand and Cerberus Esports will face each other for the inaugural match of the Group-Stage.

Both teams are bunched in the same group alongside Boom Esports and No Namers. However, Made in Thailand and Cerberus Esports will face each other in a best-of-three series to kickstart their campaign.

Made in Thailand and Cerberus Esports: Who will win their first game in the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers?

Made in Thailand was the runner-up to the Thailand Challengers. Meanwhile, Cerberus Esports was the champion of the Vietnam Challengers and qualified for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers.

The two teams will go up against each other tomorrow in a best-of-three series in the inaugural tie of the Group-Stage.

Prediction

APAC is a large region that includes several sub-regions with different playstyles. Fans can expect the same in this match between Made in Thailand and Cerberus Esports.

However, considering the current form and firepower Vietnam's Cerberus Esports, the team has a fair chance of winning the series tomorrow. With players like Nguyễn Anh Minh "Daicute" Thông, Ngô Trường "Kishi" Huy and Quốc "Redneval" Khánh, Cerberus Esports can come up top tomorrow with their aggressive playstyle.

Meanwhile, Made in Thailand has the potential to stop any aggressive opposition with their defensive mindset and excellent utility usage. With players like Kadoom and Jirayu "wannafly" Meesuk in the team, the Thai side can pull off a miracle in their first game as well.

Head-to-heads

The two teams will face each other for the first time in any official tournament. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top tomorrow between these two sides.

Recent Results

Made In Thailand has won three of their last five games in all competitions. On the other hand, Cerberus Esports has been in excellent form, winning all of their last five games.

Made in Thailand and Cerberus Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

Made in Thailand:

Kadoom

Jirayu "wannafly" Meesuk

Delend

Palapoom "AloNeFillz" Thaikum

Nantapol "kongared" Boonying

Cerberus Esports:

Châu Hoàn Thiện "Akashi" Nhân

Quốc "Redneval" Khánh

Nguyễn Anh Minh "Daicute" Thông

Nguyễn Trung "Lok1" Tín

Ngô Trường "Kishi" Huy

When & where to watch

The match between Made in Thailand and Cerberus Esports in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 16 from 9.00 am IST.

