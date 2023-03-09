Meet Alejandro Antonio Ruiz, voice actor of Valorant's new Initiator Agent, Gekko

In its latest update, Valorant introduced a new Agent to the game's roster known as Gekko. As the first new character of 2023, he comes equipped with a unique set of abilities that makes him stand out from all the other entities in Riot Games' offering. He is classified as an Initiator, which makes his primary objective collecting and relaying valuable information about the enemy's location to his team.

One of the most interesting additions to the game, Gekko is voiced by none other than Alejandro Antonio Ruiz, whose unique vocal talents have helped to give the character a distinct and memorable personality. These attributes make him one of the most unique Agents on Valorant's roster.

Everything that fans need to know about the voice behind Valorant's Gekko

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz is a multi-talented bilingual Mexican-American actor who is fluent in both Spanish and English. Their voice-acting skills have made them an indispensable part of the gaming industry. Ruiz's most recent work as the voice behind the newest Agent in Valorant, Gekko, has garnered admiration from fans around the world.

Moreover, his contribution to the gaming industry is not just limited to Valorant. They have lent their vocal talents to a wide range of video games across various genres, bringing to life a host of captivating characters.

Apart from Valorant, Ruiz has voiced Neymar Jr. in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Officer Jain in Callisto Protocol, a cop in Need for Speed: Unbound, and more. Beyond video games, the individual's career also extends to film, television, audiobooks, and more, where they have showcased their voice acting talent. This has helped them make a name for themselves as a skilled performer.

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz @AlejandroRuizVO

I narrated this beautiful debut novel about a bisexual, Chicano teen navigating identity, love, family, & mental illness. This book made me laugh, cry, & stole my heart - and I was WORKING on it! (1/4) HAPPY RELEASE DAY to #ThisIsWhyTheyHateUs by @aaronhaceves I narrated this beautiful debut novel about a bisexual, Chicano teen navigating identity, love, family, & mental illness. This book made me laugh, cry, & stole my heart - and I was WORKING on it!(1/4) HAPPY RELEASE DAY to #ThisIsWhyTheyHateUs by @aaronhaceves! 💖💜💙I narrated this beautiful debut novel about a bisexual, Chicano teen navigating identity, love, family, & mental illness. This book made me laugh, cry, & stole my heart - and I was WORKING on it! 🌈✨🎧📚 (1/4) https://t.co/eTrMprg2rY

Ruiz has lent their voice to a wide range of popular books, including This is Why They Hate Us by Aaron H. Aceves and The Kingdom of Liars by Nick Martell. In addition to their work as a voice actor in the entertainment industry, they have worked on a wide range of projects, including public service campaigns.

In 2020, Ruiz was the voice of the US Census, which aimed to encourage people to participate in the national survey. Their engaging and persuasive vocal performance helped drive the message home, inspiring millions of people to take part in the census.

The individual has also been the voice of both the English and Spanish versions of the Center for Disease Control's HIV Prevention Campaign. Their work on this campaign was particularly significant, as it helped raise awareness about the importance of HIV prevention and testing in the United States.

With their remarkable dedication to their craft, Alejandro is sure to continue making waves in the entertainment industry for years to come. Gekko is currently in Valorant and can be unlocked for free, opening up a world of possibilities for new and exciting gameplay experiences. This, in turn, will ensure players keep coming back to Riot's offering.

