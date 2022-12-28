Valorant is a first-person shooter game released by Riot Games that features multiple characters called Agents with role-specific abilities. It has emerged as a leading esports title since its release and has brought several professional players into the spotlight.

The inclusion of the right voice actor is important for any game as it can provide personality and depth to the existing characters. The game initially started out with only a handful of characters but soon expanded the list with each major update. Every Agent has their voice actor who brings the character to life with expressive voice lines.

Let us take a look at all the voice actors that have contributed to Valorant.

All Valorant Agents voice actors

Valorant Agents are equipped with various voice lines - generic and conversational. They are utilized in the game to provide information and mark the location or enemy positions. These are widely used in day-to-day matches with the elaborate ping system introduced in Riot’s FPS title.

The conversational voice lines are used to add flair to every Agent and establish personal communication with other characters in the team. These also reflect the background stories, commonly known as lores, about each of them and how they are intertwined with each other.

Astra - Effie Nkrumah

Astra belongs to the Controller class and is an efficient Agent choice that can take map control and disorient enemies at the same time. The character is voiced by Effie Nkrumah, an Australian-Ghanaian voice actor. She has a knack for creativity and poetry as Effie has published multiple African-focused books under the pen name Benumah.

Breach - David Menkin

Breach is one of the best Initiator Agents in Valorant and has Swedish origins. However, the character’s background story does not stop the Norwegian voice actor David Menkin from doing justice to his role. Packing gritty, rugged, and tough voice lines, David performs perfectly and introduces a genuinely fascinating persona.

Brimstone - Steve Blum

Brimstone is a Controller Agent whose lore places him at the center of the Valorant team. The stern and deep voice of Steve Blum brings the entire personality of this battle-hardened character to life. His contribution to Valorant is one of the most outstanding works ever seen in an esports title.

Chamber - Hugo Pierre Martin

Chamber is situated in the Sentinel category and has proved to be one of the most versatile characters in the game. Hugo Pierre Martin was an instrumental asset as he perfectly brought out the French Agent’s personality and reflected on his mysterious lore. Hugo has also contributed to other famous titles like Ghost of Tsushima and Shin Megami Tensei with his voice.

Cypher - Nabil Elouahabi

Cypher is another Sentinel Agent in Valorant and hails from Morocco, according to his lore. This masked mystery Agent is voiced by the native Nabil Elouahabi. His smooth voice fits the character perfectly as it soothes the entire fan base and presents a calm and collected personality for Cypher.

Fade - Selin Cuhadaroglu

Fade is one of the latest additions to the ranks in the Initiator category. The nightmare character is voiced by Selin Cuhadaroglu, who was born in Istanbul, Turkey. The deep, confidence-filled voice of the actor fits perfectly as it brings the haunting character to life and portrays her aggressive personality.

Harbor - Sunil Malhotra

Harbor is the newest Controller Agent in Valorant who commands the element of water. The Indian-origin character is voiced by native Sunil Malhotra. His adventurous yet deep voice puzzles together the personality of the treasure-hunting character with ease and presents the player base with a delightful set of voice lines.

Jett - Shannon Williams

Jett is one of the original Duelist Agents that came with the launch of Riot’s FPS title. The swift and dashing character is voiced by Shannon Williams, a former K-Pop star. Apart from voicing one of the most iconic characters in the game, she is also a famous gamer and Valorant streamer.

Kay/O - Gabe Kunda

Kay/O is a unique character in the game and is situated under the wing of Initiators. Gabe Kunda, originally from Texas, is a renowned voice actor, who voices the future Earth hero. He has made several contributions that bring out the kill-mode personality of this terminator-styled character.

Killjoy - Eva Feiler

Killjoy is a staple Sentinel character in Valorant who can impact consecutive rounds with her self-engineered abilities. The smart and ever-curious Agent is voiced by Eva Feiler, who perfectly fits the joyful personality that Riot intended to showcase. She has contributed to several other projects with her voice and remains an asset to Riot’s FPS title.

Neon - Vanille Velasquez

Neon is a Duelist Agent that specializes in fast entry and can disorient enemies with her stun ability. This electric and energetic character is voiced by Vanille Velasquez, a Manila-based voice actor. The Filipino character has a charming personality that falls in line with Vanille’s voice dubbing all the dialogues.

Omen - Jason Marnocha

Omen is one of the original Controller Agents in Valorant who travels and lurks on the map in the shadows. This mysterious character is voiced by Jason Marnocha, who gave his raw and in-depth emotions to the set of voice lines.

Jason’s voice is a perfect representation that fits the shrouded mystery of an Agent whose abilities are simply otherworldly.

Phoenix - Afolabi Alli

Phoenix, alongside Jett, is one of the classic and most widely used Duelist Agents. The charismatic and flaming character is voiced by Afolabi Alli, who brings out his personality to the spotlight. His iconic dialogues that boost the morale of the entire team have etched themselves in the minds of every player.

Raze - Carolina Ravassa

Raze is another Duelist Agent in Valorant that came out alongside the game’s release. Carolina Ravassa is a Colombian voice actor who brings the explosive and action-packed persona of Raze to life. The voice actor has a shining resume, with her contributions to other esports titles like Overwatch 2 as well.

Reyna - Karina Altamirano

Reyna emerged as a versatile Duelist character in the game who could do it all and survive the onslaught of the entire enemy team. The character is voiced by Karina Altamirano, who happens to be a comparatively fresh voice actor in the scene. Her contribution to Valorant as the Mexican killing machine has consolidated her place in the gaming community.

Sage - Naomi Yang

Sage, the sole Sentinel Agent who can bring her teammates back to life, is voiced by Naomi Yang. The voice actor does justice to the character and showcases the warmth and fighting spirit of the fan-favorite healer in Valorant.

The voice lines were performed to perfection and have established Naomi as one of the most talented voice actors in the gaming industry.

Skye - Miranda O’Hare

Skye is a versatile Initiator Agent who can disorient her enemies by utilizing blinding abilities. The nature-loving and strong character is voiced by Miranda O’Hare, an Australian voice actor. Her resilient voice acts as the perfect backdrop that portrays Skye’s rough-and-tough personality.

Sova - Aaron Vodovoz

Sova is a creative and lethal Initiator Agent who can quickly gather intel on enemy positions. This Russian sharpshooter is voiced by Aaron Vodovoz, who can fluently speak multiple languages. The voice actor is experienced and has a long list of contributions, especially in Valorant, where his voice fits Sova’s straightforward personality.

Viper - Ashly Burch

Viper has become an integral part of several team compositions as the main Controller Agent. The venomous character is voiced by Ashly Burch, a talented American voice actor, singer, and writer.

Her voice, with some modulations, brings the toxin-filled traits of Viper to life as the Agent has an affinity for research.

Yoru - Daisuke Takahashi

The stealthy Duelist Agent, Yoru, is capable of attacking his enemies on multiple fronts. The arrogant personality that arises as a result of his confidence in his abilities is perfectly showcased by Daisuke Takahashi. The voice actor’s first gig in the video game industry started with Riot’s famous FPS title.

This concludes the entire roster of voice actors in Valorant, who add the perfect personality with immaculate voice lines to match their lores. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

