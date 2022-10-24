Harbor in Valorant: How to play with Indian Agent effectively on Breeze

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 has a new Controller Agent. The episode's conclusion provided some encouraging improvements that may help the shooter take the proper steps in the near future. Riot Games introduced a fifth Controller to the Valorant roster and altered its meta.

Harbor, a new Valorant controller from India's coast, already appears to be one of the most powerful in the game. He has the power of an ancient item, which grants him complete control over water.

Tips to effectively utilize Harbor on Valorant's Breeze map

He may protect his troops from gunshots and obstruct the view over a large area of the map by summoning tidal waves and water walls. Those who try to defy him will be pounded by waves and their progress will be slowed to a crawl.

The Valorant community is still attempting to figure out how to make Harbor perform on the maps. This article will teach players how to skillfully play the Valorant Controller in Breeze. In order to master Harbor on Breeze, one needs to learn about and master the Agent's abilities.

Breeze is a large map in Valorant with plenty of open areas where Harbor's abilities can be quite helpful in holding or retaking a site. His abilities mainly obsure the line of sight of enemies, so it's important to know in which areas the abilities can be used effectively.

High Tide - Signature ability

Create a wall of water. Fire to propel the water ahead along the ground. Hold fire to steer the water in the direction of the crosshair. This will cause it to flow through the environment and generate a wall along its course. To stop the water early, use alt fire while bending. Players who are struck will get immediately slowed.

It also has a 40-second cooling period and the wall itself lasts around 15 seconds. This ability can be used to create a wall quite akin to Viper's wall. Harbor's wall has one neat trick up its sleeve, as he can bend it with alt fire.

Harbor can use this ability to carve up either of the sites. Although there is plenty of usage for his wall ability, it can be essential when retaking or pushing a site. It can also be used in the mid section of the map to push through to either of the sites.

Cove - 350 credits, 1 charge

This ability summons a protective water sphere, which can be tossed using the fire button. It can also be tossed underhand with alt fire. When it hits the ground, a water barrier that prevents bullets appears. Cove's shield can also be shattered, causing it to lose its golden luster.

This ability can be helpful when planting or preventing enemies from shooting through a location. It can be tossed onto various locations on the map, such as switches, wooden doors, and nests. Players must be careful as enemies can still push through the sphere of water.

Cascade - 150 credits, 1 charge

Cascade follows a predetermined course, which may be seen on the hud map. It can be used to make a moving water wall. Fire to propel the wave ahead and past barriers. Players swept up in this move are immediately slowed down.

Players can stop it at any point while moving ahead, which allows for some unique instances to experiment with. On the offensive, it may act as a moving cover, allowing one to rush along lengthy sightlines like Breeze's Grass or Ramp to pressure any Operator users.

It can also be used to push either of the sites and prevent allies from disclosing their location. However, it does not deflect bullets, thus one must be cautious about being shot through. While it slows players down, unlike High Tide, the duration of that effect is quite short.

Reckoning - 7 Ultimate charges

Reckoning appears to be an excellent site clearance tool, akin to Breach's Rolling Thunder. Furthermore, concussed adversaries will have a very visible gold and purple plume above their heads that spreads into the sky, indicating their whereabouts even if they are hidden.

This ability unleashes the artifact's full power and can be used to create a geyser pool on the ground in a large area. Several geyser attacks target enemies across the region. Those who are hit by a strike are concussed. The huge circle keeps moving ahead so it can be easily used to clear out either of the spike sites.

Harbor's first demo left fans suspicious of the Valorant agent. However, since the Indian Controller can be obtained in the game, players are having a good time messing around with his gear. Harbor has the potential to prosper on certain maps, such as Breeze. He can potentially usurp other Valorant agents on this map in the current meta.

