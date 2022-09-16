Valorant guide: How to slide upwards with Neon

The Valorant community keeps coming up with new and interesting methods to use Agent abilities in the game.

Neon has been in the spotlight recently, with most players trying different ways to slip and slide in the game. Her sliding ability can come in handy in sticky situations. With a new technique that involves her sliding upwards, players can now reach areas that were previously inaccessible.

Sliding into encounters using Neon is fairly easy. All players need to do is activate the High Gear ability and slide away into the contested territory by pressing the keybind assigned to sliding.

Can Neon really slide upwards in Valorant?

The answer to the question above is very simple. Yes, with the right setup, it's possible for Valorant players to slide upwards with Neon.

To execute this technique, players will need another teammate to help them. They will also have to find a wall to make things easier.

The teammate will have to line up entirely against the wall. Meanwhile, Neon will have to get onto a slightly elevated surface. Once this is done, players will have to trigger Neon's High Gear ability before using the slide directly onto their teammate.

If done correctly, players will automatically slide upwards and onto a higher platform. Just like the backslide and the jumping backslide technique, this one requires impeccable timing. It might take a few tries before players can perfect it.

While the Valorant community is incredibly excited to try out the upward slide, they believe that it won't be allowed in professional matches. Some even think it is a bug.

Since the upward slide is a fairly new technique, Riot Games is yet to classify it as a bug. If this is indeed a bug, then there's a high chance that the developers might patch it out in upcoming Valorant updates.

The community also believes that there are multiple variations of this technique. These claims can only be confirmed by playing custom games.

Neon's upward slide has also been compared to Jett's Superdash. It will be interesting to see how the company reacts to it and if professional players will resort to using the technique in-game.

Valorant competitive scene will see a bunch of changes in the near future

The Valorant competitive scene will see a major overhaul in the upcoming year. The format is slightly changing, and the overall competitive circuit will be divided into three separate regions, namely Americas, Europe, and the Pacific.

Following the franchise league format, teams from these regions will participate in their regional tournaments. The top-ranked teams will make it to the VCT Masters. The high-ranking teams from the Masters will directly make it to the Champions 2023 tournament. The remaining teams will have another shot at making it to the final tournament by securing the top spot in the Last Chance Qualifiers.

The calendar has just been announced, and it looks like the upcoming year will be really interesting when it comes to the competitive circuit.

