Meet Isla Campbell, the voice actor of Valorant's new Scottish Controller Clove

Clove, a brand-new Controller Agent, was added to the cast in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2. They are a formidable character, voiced by Isla Campbell. Agent 25's diverse skills can help their team secure a bomb site while fighting with excessive force for their comrades.

Many fans have taken notice of Campbell's outstanding performance. Find out more about the creations of the Scotlandian artist by reading on.

Everything you need to know about the voice behind Valorant's Clove

Isla Campbell has a distinguished career in this industry; they voiced Theo in the queer coming-of-age series Float, based in a small Scottish village, which was released back in 2021. This marks their debut video game voice acting role.

Voicing Agent 25, the newest Controller in Valorant

As Clove truly represents their Scottish roots, Campbell was excited to lend their voice to the character. They appreciate the Agent's penchant for causing mischief, which makes it easier for them to infuse the character with liveliness and personality.

Although other voice actors like Sunil Malhotra and Alejandro Antonio Ruiz were also excellent as Harbor and Gekko, respectively, Campbell's portrayal of the character creates a distinct mood. Their Ultimate vocal lines flawlessly capture their audacious personality and connect with Isla Campbell.

Isla Campbell thanked Riot Games and Valorant for their role

Just before the release of Valorant Patch 8.05, Campbell announced on X, saying, "Weehoo, absolutely overjoyed I can finally announce that I am the voice of Clove, Valorant's newest wee troublemaker!"

They went on, "Biggest thank you to the team over at Riot Games and Valorant for allowing me to voice a character that means so much to so many people, myself included. Clove has been created with so much love and care and it’s the biggest privilege that I get to voice them."

With Episode 8 Act 2 of Valorant launched, the new Controller Agent has been live on servers. But to unlock them right now, players would need to spend 1000 VP, which is the premium currency, or grind the game to complete the character challenge and gain 200,000 XP.