Meet Nora Gjestvang, voice actor of Valorant's new Norwegian Sentinel Deadlock

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 introduced a brand new Sentinel Agent to the roster called Deadlock. Voiced by famous Norwegian actor and voice artist Nora Gjestvang, Deadlock is a force to be reckoned with. Agent 23 was introduced to the game with her wide range of gadgets that can aid her team in locking down a bomb side, alongside lending excessive force to her teammates even while attacking.

Voice talent Nora Gjestvang lent her phenomenal voice to the Valorant character, leading to an exceptional performance. Fans interested in the Norwegian artist's work will find more information in this article.

Everything you need to know about the voice behind Valorant's Deadlock

Nora Gjestvang has done a phenomenal job portraying Deadlock, the Norwegian Sentinel in Valorant. While for many, this will be the introduction to her work, Nora has previously worked in the industry voicing various animated characters for multiple projects.

She is known for her work in popular projects like Moana (2017), where she dubbed the main character Moana while also reprising the same role in Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018). Her Norwegian voice has also made its way to other projects like Abominable (2019) and Turning Red (2022).

Voicing Agent 23 Deadlock in Valorant

According to Nora, she was highly excited to voice Deadlock as it directly portrays her Norwegian side. She admires Deadlock's tough nature, making it easier for her to lend her voice to the character. Nora perfectly fits the voice of Deadlock as she also breathes new life into the character flawlessly.

As a Norwegian, Nora mentioned how accustomed she is to harsh winters, a characteristic Deadlock automatically picks up from her background. It also makes her special and gives her an indomitable spirit. Nora also stated that it was one of the most exciting adventures in her voice acting career.

The developers did not fail to grab a fantastic talent for portraying Deadlock properly. Nora's expertise in her craft has proved to be an incredible experience for both her and Riot.

While previous voice talents like Sunhil Malhotra and Alejandro Antonio Ruiz also excelled at delivering the best voice for Harbor and Gekko, Nora brings a different atmosphere with her character. Her Ultimate voice lines represent the aggressive Norwegian nature which ties perfectly with Deadlock.

Each of Deadlock's voice lines is equally powerful and feels natural. Nora has provided the perfect voice for Agent 23 in Valorant.

Players who want to play Deadlock can unlock her in the game by spending Kingdom Credits or simply completing her Agent Contract.

