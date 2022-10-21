Meet Sunil Malhotra, voice actor of Valorant's new Indian Controller Agent Harbor

Valorant has introduced their latest Controller Agent to the roster, voiced by popular voice talent Sunil Malhotra. As Episode 5 Act 3 kicked in on the servers, Harbor was introduced to the Agent pool as the fifth Controller.

Harbor is set to make the Controller meta much different than it used to be. The Indian Agent is capable of ultimately shifting the Controller's use with his extremely flexible kit.

The developers at Riot Games thought of adding a Controller to the game after a long time, as they wanted to see the mundane meta shift after all. Harbor is a unique Agent in the roster from India.

His addition to the roster was made possible through the courtesy of his voice, which was lent to him by Sunil Malhotra, who helped the Agent bring to life through his experience. He has helped the Agent represent the roots of his origin with absolute brilliance.

Everything you need to know about the voice behind Valorant's Harbor

Sunil Malhotra has brilliantly portrayed Harbor, the Indian Agent, in his full glory for Valorant. Sunil is an actor born in New Delhi, India, and moved to Chicago with his family as an infant.

He later studied acting and music. Malhotra used to perform with a local punk band for a while before becoming a DJ for a Chicago Radio station. Soon after, the budding actor pursued his other passion, criminal law.

In the first year of law school, Malhotra got involved in theater and arts. He switched majors and graduated Cum Laude from Indiana University's prestigious Theater & Drama Program with a double major in Communications.

Malhotra is well-known in the gaming industry. Apart from Valorant, he has previously lent his voice to Akshan from League of Legends. He is also credited with voice acting in many shows, such as the Regular Show, Green Lantern: Beware my Power, and Johhny Bravo Goes to Bollywood.

He is also credited with games like Halo: Reach (2010), Fallout: New Vegas (2011), Marvel's Avengers (2020), and Spec Ops: The Line (2012). Voicing a video game character isn't easy. The pressure of bringing a polygon character to life that would enthrall audiences is immense. That said, Malhotra perfectly nails the performance as Harbor in Valorant.

Malhotra's expertise in the craft proved to be incredible as the character of Varun Batra is flawless in the dialogue's division. The multiple voice lines covered by Malhotra feel more natural, intuitive, and not stale, made-up conversation for the sake of a video game.

Each of his voice lines feels natural and powerful. Seeing an artist with the caliber of Malhotra voicing Harbor is exciting. The new Agent is now available for players to unlock and enjoy with Episode 5 Act 3 in Valorant.

