MIBR vs FURIA - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League has been providing a lot of excitement to its viewers with intense matches between the teams. Teams are currently battling it out in the Regular Season, which will then be followed by the Playoffs stage. Only six teams will qualify for the Playoffs, out of which only three will make it to the VCT Masters Tokyo event.

The format for the Playoffs will be a standard double elimination bracket, unlike the current round-robin format. As the league progresses into Week 5, one of the matches will be between two Brazilian teams, MIBR and FURIA.

Week 4 concluded with two short matchups. The first one was between Cloud9 and FURIA. Cloud9 was able to continue their marvelous run by winning the BO3 series by 2-0. The next matchup was between KRÜ Esports and NRG Esports. KRÜ were not able to get a win and were defeated 0-2. They now remain the only team in the Americas League without a win.

MIBR vs FURIA - Which Brazilian team will be victorious in the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

MIBR had an underwhelming start to 2023 as they were eliminated in their first match at VCT LOCK//IN. Since then, the team has been able to win two out of five matches in the Americas League.

FURIA is looking great in the VCT Americas League as they found themselves in a top spot on the table very early. However, last week, FURIA was completely outclassed by Cloud9. They will now need to iron out their mistakes and reset to win their next match. Currently, the team has won three out of five matches in the league.

The matchup favors FURIA as they have performed much better comparatively. However, MIBR has shown potential and could make the match close.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

MIBR's last match in the VCT Americas League was against Sentinels, who dominated the BO3 series as they lost 0-2. MIBR was only able to win eleven rounds in the entire series.

FURIA's last match was against Cloud9, and they also faced a 0-2 loss in the BO3 series.

Potential lineups

MIBR

João " jzz" Pedro

Pedro Leandro " frz" Gomes

Gomes Olavo " heat " Marcelo

" Marcelo Murillo " murizzz " Tuchtenhagen (IGL)

" Tuchtenhagen (IGL) Matheus " RgLMeister " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Coach)

FURIA

Gabriel " qck" Lima

Lima Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Matheus " mazin" Araújo

Araújo Douglas " dgzin" Silva

Silva Leonardo " mwzera" Serrati

Serrati Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas League. They can also choose to tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Saturday, April 29 at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 am IST (next day).

