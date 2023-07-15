MIBR vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) for the Americas region is about to begin. The seven remaining Americas League teams will compete for the one spot for Valorant Champions 2023. The tournament will follow a double elimination format where teams will be sent to the lower bracket after losing, where they'll have one more chance to stay in the tournament.

The VCT LCQ will see teams being placed according to their position in their respective regions. Teams with higher positions in the league will have to win fewer matches to make it to Champions. In the case of the Americas region, Cloud9 and Leviatán are furthest in the bracket, whereas MIBR and KRÜ Esports will be starting from the bottom and will be the opening match for Americas LCQ.

MIBR vs KRÜ Esports - Which team will open VCT Americas LCQ with a win?

Predictions

MIBR had a difficult start at the beginning of 2023 as they were eliminated in the first match of VCT LOCK//IN. The performance only slightly improved going into the Americas League, where they won six out of the nine matches and ended in the ninth position in the table.

KRÜ Esports was once one of the top contenders in the world. However, the team hasn't had a great 2023. KRÜ was also eliminated quickly at VCT LOCK//IN and couldn't win a single match in the league. The team is yet to get a single win in 2023.

This LCQ matchup favors MIBR as they have performed comparatively better. KRÜ, while definitely capable of pulling off the upset, will have to be at their best to get their first win of the year.

MADE IN BRAZIL. @MIBR

Estamos preparados e com sangue nos olhos. Vamos escrever mais uma página da nossa história e jogaremos por vcs.

#VCTAmericas Amanhã começa nossa trajetória no LCQ em busca de uma vaga na Champions!Estamos preparados e com sangue nos olhos. Vamos escrever mais uma página da nossa história e jogaremos por vcs.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other during the Regular Season of their region's league, where MIBR won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-1.

Recent results

MIBR's most recent match was during the Regular Season of the league, where they won the Bo3 series against 100 Thieves by 2-1.

KRÜ Esports' most recent match was against Cloud9 in the Regular Season of the league, where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

MIBR

João " jzz" Pedro

Pedro Leandro " frz" Gomes

Gomes Olavo " heat " Marcelo

" Marcelo Murillo " murizzz " Tuchtenhagen (IGL)

" Tuchtenhagen (IGL) Matheus " RgLMeister " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. You can also tune into the watch parties held by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 15 at 1 pm PT/ 10 pm CEST/ 1:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win this match? MIBR KRÜ Esports 0 votes