Mistic Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Hailing from the United Kingdom, Mistic is a part of Fnatic's popular Valorant roster. He was once a Controller main but switched to playing Initiator Agents from the VCT Challengers Stage 2.
Mistic changed to Valorant after being a Fortnite esports player for a while. He was earlier a part of SUMN FC's Valorant roster and regarded as one of the best support players in Europe.
In early 2021, Fnatic acquired SUMN FC, including Boaster and Mistic, to enter the world of Valorant esports as an organization.
Fnatic claimed a spot at the Valorant Champions 2022 based on their Circuit Points and is one of the most promising teams in the competition. The mega event, slated to start on August 31, will host 16 teams from across the world in Istanbul, Turkey.
Fnatic's first match at the Champions 2022 is against NA's LCQ winners 100 Thieves. While they are regarded as one of the best EMEA teams, 100T has shown incredible form throughout the VCT LCQ phase and is expected to be a serious contender.
Everything about FNC Mistic's Valorant settings
As mentioned earlier, Mistic presently prefers picking Initiator Agents. He plays Skye and Breach commonly. However, he was once a Viper main and played the role of a savage Controller for his team.
It is unknown whether he will return to being a Controller main for Fnatic at the Valorant Champions 2022.
Mistic has many fans, especially those who love to play as supports for their teams. Although he doesn't sport an impressive average K/D ratio, the pro sticks to his role, be it Initiator or Controller, and provides his team with the best advantages.
His in-game settings could inspire many, providing them with a good reference point, to begin with.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.58
- eDPI: 232
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.875
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Scroll Down
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: X
- Equip Secondary Weapon: C
- Equip Melee Weapon: V
- Equip Spike: 2
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: F
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): T
Minimap settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.701
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: VAXEE ZYGEN NP-01
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
- Keyboard: Fnatic MiniSTREAK
- Headset: Fnatic REACT+
PC specs
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- AMD RADEON RX 6800 XT
The above information can act as a great set of references for a user's settings and Valorant setup. However, copying the same may not be very useful, as preferences vary from player to player.