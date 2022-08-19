Mistic Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Hailing from the United Kingdom, Mistic is a part of Fnatic's popular Valorant roster. He was once a Controller main but switched to playing Initiator Agents from the VCT Challengers Stage 2.

Mistic changed to Valorant after being a Fortnite esports player for a while. He was earlier a part of SUMN FC's Valorant roster and regarded as one of the best support players in Europe.

In early 2021, Fnatic acquired SUMN FC, including Boaster and Mistic, to enter the world of Valorant esports as an organization.

Fnatic claimed a spot at the Valorant Champions 2022 based on their Circuit Points and is one of the most promising teams in the competition. The mega event, slated to start on August 31, will host 16 teams from across the world in Istanbul, Turkey.

Fnatic's first match at the Champions 2022 is against NA's LCQ winners 100 Thieves. While they are regarded as one of the best EMEA teams, 100T has shown incredible form throughout the VCT LCQ phase and is expected to be a serious contender.

Everything about FNC Mistic's Valorant settings

As mentioned earlier, Mistic presently prefers picking Initiator Agents. He plays Skye and Breach commonly. However, he was once a Viper main and played the role of a savage Controller for his team.

It is unknown whether he will return to being a Controller main for Fnatic at the Valorant Champions 2022.

Mistic has many fans, especially those who love to play as supports for their teams. Although he doesn't sport an impressive average K/D ratio, the pro sticks to his role, be it Initiator or Controller, and provides his team with the best advantages.

His in-game settings could inspire many, providing them with a good reference point, to begin with.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.58

eDPI: 232

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.875

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Scroll Down

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: X

Equip Secondary Weapon: C

Equip Melee Weapon: V

Equip Spike: 2

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: F

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): T

Minimap settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.701

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: VAXEE ZYGEN NP-01

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

Keyboard: Fnatic MiniSTREAK

Headset: Fnatic REACT+

PC specs

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD RADEON RX 6800 XT

The above information can act as a great set of references for a user's settings and Valorant setup. However, copying the same may not be very useful, as preferences vary from player to player.

