"I'm glad that we got them as our stand-ins" - Fnatic Mistic's comments at VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik

Fnatic, one of the most recognizable Valorant rosters of VCT 2022, made their way out of the Masters: Reykjavik after consecutive defeats in the tournament's Group Stage.

The European organization had entered the Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik as one of 3 EMEA representatives. However, after a series of defeats, Fnatic crashed out of the tournament in its initial stages.

FNATIC @FNATIC



A huge thank you to Not what we wanted from this event. Harsh circumstances out of our control, but we remain focused on the future and our next steps.A huge thank you to @FearothVAL @H1berr for stepping in and representing us in Iceland, and to @KOI and @AllianceGG for allowing this to happen. Not what we wanted from this event. Harsh circumstances out of our control, but we remain focused on the future and our next steps.A huge thank you to @FearothVAL & @H1berr for stepping in and representing us in Iceland, and to @KOI and @AllianceGG for allowing this to happen. https://t.co/DFu4KCMwLj

As Fnatic entered the Stage 1 Masters, they were matched up against Ninjas in Pyjamas from Brazil. Although renowned for their history in esports, NIP's Valorant roster was a moderately new one, formed as early as January 2022.

After a defeat sent them to the elimination bracket of Group A, Fnatic were pitted against Japan's Zeta Division. Similar to their first outing, the matchup against Zeta Division also ended in a defeat, sending Fnatic home after a short campaign.

Mistic shares his thoughts on Fnatic's experience playing with stand-ins at VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik

Fnatic entered the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik in a handicapped state, as the team lacked two of its starting members - Derke and BraveAF.

After Fnatic's matchup against NIP, James "Mistic" Orfila took the time to share his thoughts with the media. In response to questions from Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, Mistic commented on Fnatic's playing conditions in the ongoing VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik.

FNATIC @FNATIC @FearothVAL @H1berr @KOI @AllianceGG



Give some love & support to @valesports_emea Thanks to all for your support throughout the event. We’ll be back in form soon, and we’ll be sure to return with a bang.Give some love & support to @derkeps during this difficult time. We can’t wait to be back on the server with him. @FearothVAL @H1berr @KOI @AllianceGG @valesports_emea Thanks to all for your support throughout the event. We’ll be back in form soon, and we’ll be sure to return with a bang.Give some love & support to @derkeps during this difficult time. We can’t wait to be back on the server with him. https://t.co/rQWZQMOFnW

Q: Can you give us an update on Derke's situation? When do you think he'll return to Fnatic's lineup?

Mistic: He's self-isolating himself right now. We're not too sure when he will be playing next. I think this is still a discussion within Fnatic's management as well as our team. Hopefully, we'll see him again soon on-stage. We're not ruling out anything, you know. We can still play with H1ber, so who knows, we'll see.

Andrey "BraveAF" Gorchakov, who joined Fnatic in late January, was the first to take leave as he was suspended for his comments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. BraveAF, however, was expected to miss the tournament regardless of his suspension due to impending visa issues.

What arrived as a bolt from the blue for Fnatic was the news that Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev tested positive for Covid-19 just 10 days before the start of the VCT Masters: Reykjavik.

FNATIC Derke @derkeps



#VALORANTMasters #VCT Unfortunately won't be able to play first game as I am still in isolation at the hotel. Still going to watch and root for my boys. Very confident that @H1berr is going to perform as well, don't underestimate this guy. Unfortunately won't be able to play first game as I am still in isolation at the hotel. Still going to watch and root for my boys. Very confident that @H1berr is going to perform as well, don't underestimate this guy.#VALORANTMasters #VCT

Fnatic had a ray of hope when Derke tested negative prior to the tournament's start. However, Iceland's Covid regulation rules denied Fnatic an opportunity to field Derke in both of their Group Stage attempts.

As understood from Mistic's comments, Fnatic themselves were unsure of Derke's return due to tournament rules. In the absence of their primary Duelist and a Sova, their hands were tied. The team loaned in Joona "H1ber" Parviainen from KOI and Enzo "Fearoth" Mestari from Alliance to replace Derke and BraveAF, respectively.

Q: As we know, Fnatic had to play with two stand-ins today. Despite the good performances from both the players, how much do you think playing without your regular teammates has impacted Fnatic’s performance?

Mistic: We had to bring in two new players into our system and try to make things work. Fair play to them, they have really been quite a good fit and it's been really easy playing with them. Things are never going to be perfect.

Even when we had a full roster, we didn't have a perfect macro. And obviously, coming in with two stand-ins is a little bit rough and a little bit tough. But they played well today and I'm glad that we got them as our stand-ins.

Fnatic gave their best and were valiant in their efforts to progress through the Group Stages of the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik. As one of EMEA's premier Valorant organizations, Fnatic aims to return to top tier action in Stage 2 of VCT 2022.

