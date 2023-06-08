The VCT NA Challengers League is finally coming close to its end. The teams started with two Splits where they would be put in two different groups, and then the top teams would get points according to their position. After two Splits, eight teams made it to the Playoffs, where they got a chance to qualify for VCT Americas: Ascension. This event will provide them an opportunity to compete against other Americas teams in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The upcoming upper Finals of the Playoffs is between Moist Moguls and M80.

Day 5 of the Playoffs had two matchups. The first one was between G2 Esports and The Guard. Despite their best efforts, G2 could not stop The Guard in their tracks and were dominated in the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0.

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



Stick around as we have one more matchup today! That brings the first series to an end with @TheGuard taking victory against @G2esports Stick around as we have one more matchup today! That brings the first series to an end with @TheGuard taking victory against @G2esports!Stick around as we have one more matchup today! https://t.co/M1bp9xBAdT

The second matchup was between Oxygen Esports and FaZe Clan. Oxygen Esports also had a dominant showing as they bested FaZe on every turn. They won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Moist Moguls vs M80 - Who will win and become the first team to qualify for VCT Americas: Ascension in Challengers League NA?

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



What are your predictions and what series do you wish to see happen? If you haven't had the chance to watch #ChallengersNA Playoffs yet - No worries. We still have games going on into this weekend.What are your predictions and what series do you wish to see happen? If you haven't had the chance to watch #ChallengersNA Playoffs yet - No worries. We still have games going on into this weekend. What are your predictions and what series do you wish to see happen? https://t.co/RWqI3lhN1r

Predictions

Moist Moguls, owned by popular streamers Ludwig and moistcr1tikal, have had a spotless and consistent record in the Challengers League. As time has passed, the Moguls have gotten a lot better. They became the only undefeated team during Split 2 and are amongst the favorites to make it to the Ascension event.

M80 started as one of the top teams in the Challengers League. They have been on top of their group in both Splits and are a force to be reckoned with.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is difficult as both teams are equally matched. However, if we were to look at the recent Split 2, Moist Moguls is looking like a slightly better team, statistically.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other in the Mid Season Face Off: Upper Semifinals of VCT Challengers League: NA in March, where M80 won the BO3 series by 2-1 after a very close game.

Recent results

Moist Moguls' most recent match was against The Guard in the VCT Challengers League, where they won the BO3 series with a clean 2-0. They have won all five of their previous matches.

M80's most recent match was against Oxygen Esports in the VCT Challengers League, where they, too, won their BO3 series by 2-0. M80 has won four out of their last five matches.

M80 @M80gg lil bro thinks he’s going to Brazil lil bro thinks he’s going to Brazil 😭 https://t.co/mwS2bmhvpn

Potential Lineups

Moist Moguls

Brady "thief" Dever

Dever Alex "aproto" Protopapas

Protopapas Brock "brawk" Somerhalder

Somerhalder Xavier "flyuh" Carlson (IGL)

Carlson (IGL) Tyler " sym " Porter

" Porter Tanishq "Tanizhq" Sabharwal (Coach)

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Vucenovic Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Tayar Alexander “zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match live on Knights Arena's official Twitch as well as the official YouTube channel of Valorant North America. An alternative is to tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players like Tarik and Subroza. The match will take place on June 9, Friday, at 12:00 pm PDT/ 9 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST (next day).

