Moist Moguls vs The Guard - VCT Challengers League NA: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Challengers League NA is at its most crucial stage, where teams going to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for the Ascension event will finally be decided. It started with a total of 12 teams which were divided into two groups of six. These teams would have to end up higher on the table to earn more points. After two Splits, eight teams made their way to the Playoffs, of which only three remain. Day 7 of the Playoffs has one lower final between Moist Moguls and The Guard.

Playoffs Day 6 had two matchups. The first one was between Moist Moguls and M80. This matchup was meant to look close as both teams had looked incredible in their previous matches. However, that wasn't the case, as M80 swiftly won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0 and became the first team to qualify for the Ascension event.

Stay tuned as we have another matchup today! The comeback in Map 1 and the confidence in Map 2 gets @M80gg the victory against @MoistEsports! GGs, great performances by both teams throughout #ChallengersNA

The second match was between The Guard and Oxygen Esports. After a great effort on the first map, Oxygen lost the BO3 series by 0-2 as the Guard absolutely dominated them.

Moist Moguls vs The Guard - Which will be the final team to qualify for VCT Ascension: Americas in Challengers League NA?

Predictions

Moist Moguls have been looking great in the VCT Challengers League. They have improved even more, going from Split 1 to Split 2, as they became the only team to remain undefeated.

The Guard has made their presence known since 2022 by quickly going up the ranks and becoming one of the top teams in NA. They have maintained that form in the Challengers League and have continuously dominated almost every team they've faced.

Predicting the winner for this matchup is difficult as both teams are equally good. However, statistically, Moist Moguls looked better than The Guard in Split 2. This BO5 (Best of Five) series is going to be a very close and intense one.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other in the upper Semifinals of the VCT Challengers League NA Playoffs, where Moist Moguls won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent Results

Moist Moguls' most recent match was against M80 in the Upper Finals of the Playoffs in VCT Challengers League NA, losing the BO3 series by 2-0. They have won four out of their last five matches.

The Guard's most recent match was against Oxygen Esports in the Playoffs of VCT Challengers League NA, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0. They have also won four out of their last five matches.

Potential Lineups

Moist Moguls

Brady "thief" Dever

Dever Alex "aproto" Protopapas

Protopapas Brock "brawk" Somerhalder

Somerhalder Xavier "flyuh" Carlson (IGL)

Carlson (IGL) Tyler " sym " Porter

" Porter Tanishq "Tanizhq" Sabharwal (Coach)

The Guard

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on Knights Arena's official Twitch as well as the official YouTube channel of Valorant North America. Alternatively, they can also tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players like Tarik and Subroza. The match will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 12:00 pm PDT/ 9 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST (next day).

