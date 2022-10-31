mwzera Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati is a Valorant professional who recently joined FURIA Esports. Mwzera, who is from Brazil, has previously played for the 'Keyd Stars.' Since entering the esports scene in 2020, the young talent has made headlines and quickly risen to the top of his league.
Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter game in which two teams of five players compete against each other using 'Agents.' These Agents have unique abilities and powers that allow them to effectively perform their roles in a match. Duelists, Controllers, Sentinels, and Initiators are among the roles available. To achieve the match's goal, players use their gunplay skills combined with the powers of these Agents.
Valorant, a relative newcomer to the competitive scene, has been steadily growing and recently completed its second-ever world championship event, Champions, in which the sixteen best Valorant teams from around the world competed for a $1 million prize pool.
FURIA Esports, mwzera's current team, was one of the qualifying teams for this Champions event and performed admirably.
This article delves into the in-game Valorant settings of renowned professional player mwzera.
Everything to know about mwzera's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Mwzera has only recently joined FURIA esports and hasn't yet had the opportunity to showcase his talent on the big stages. However, the talent has previously delivered exceptional performances with the previous team. In 2022, Mwzera, with his former team, Keyd Stars, ended up securing the third position in both VCT 2022: Brazil Stage 1 Challengers and VCT 2022: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers. They also secured the fourth position in VCT 2022: South America Last Chance Qualifier.
Mwzera is most spotted assuming the role of a Duelist in his matches, which plays using Raze. He is also seen playing the Initiator role every once in a while, for which he picks Sova, Skye and KAY/O.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.32
- eDPI: 256
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.0
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Crosshair Color: #FFFF00
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS Pro
- Headset: Fallen Morcego Preto
These are the settings that mwzera uses in his Valorant matches to ensue chaos within the minds of his enemies.
Mwzera's team FURIA Esports was one of only ten teams in the American region to be franchised under the Valorant Partnership program. As a result, they are now among the groups of teams that have qualified for the VCT 2023 Americas International League, including Sentinels, Cloud9, and others.