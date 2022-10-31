mwzera Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati is a Valorant professional who recently joined FURIA Esports. Mwzera, who is from Brazil, has previously played for the 'Keyd Stars.' Since entering the esports scene in 2020, the young talent has made headlines and quickly risen to the top of his league.

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter game in which two teams of five players compete against each other using 'Agents.' These Agents have unique abilities and powers that allow them to effectively perform their roles in a match. Duelists, Controllers, Sentinels, and Initiators are among the roles available. To achieve the match's goal, players use their gunplay skills combined with the powers of these Agents.

Valorant, a relative newcomer to the competitive scene, has been steadily growing and recently completed its second-ever world championship event, Champions, in which the sixteen best Valorant teams from around the world competed for a $1 million prize pool.

FURIA Esports, mwzera's current team, was one of the qualifying teams for this Champions event and performed admirably.

This article delves into the in-game Valorant settings of renowned professional player mwzera.

Everything to know about mwzera's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Mwzera has only recently joined FURIA esports and hasn't yet had the opportunity to showcase his talent on the big stages. However, the talent has previously delivered exceptional performances with the previous team. In 2022, Mwzera, with his former team, Keyd Stars, ended up securing the third position in both VCT 2022: Brazil Stage 1 Challengers and VCT 2022: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers. They also secured the fourth position in VCT 2022: South America Last Chance Qualifier.

Mwzera is most spotted assuming the role of a Duelist in his matches, which plays using Raze. He is also seen playing the Initiator role every once in a while, for which he picks Sova, Skye and KAY/O.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.32

eDPI: 256

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.0

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Crosshair Color: #FFFF00

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

Headset: Fallen Morcego Preto

These are the settings that mwzera uses in his Valorant matches to ensue chaos within the minds of his enemies.

FURIA @FURIA



Dono de jogadas plásticas e explosivas, nosso querido muzera já deixou sua marca registrada no servidor.



Juntos, vamos em busca de fazer história!



Avisa lá, o Showstopper agora é FURIA! BEM-VINDO, @mwzera Dono de jogadas plásticas e explosivas, nosso querido muzera já deixou sua marca registrada no servidor.Juntos, vamos em busca de fazer história!Avisa lá, o Showstopper agora é FURIA! BEM-VINDO, @mwzera! 🔥Dono de jogadas plásticas e explosivas, nosso querido muzera já deixou sua marca registrada no servidor.Juntos, vamos em busca de fazer história!Avisa lá, o Showstopper agora é FURIA! 🐾 https://t.co/e2OOFFTurS

Mwzera's team FURIA Esports was one of only ten teams in the American region to be franchised under the Valorant Partnership program. As a result, they are now among the groups of teams that have qualified for the VCT 2023 Americas International League, including Sentinels, Cloud9, and others.

Poll : 0 votes