NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Challengers 2: Standings after Day 2

The NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2 is currently ongoing, as the eight qualified teams fight each other in the upper bracket semi-finals and lower bracket matches to get into the finals, on the tournament's second day.

Immortals and TSM have dropped out of the tournament after losing to Sentinels and Andbox respectively in the lower bracket matches.

On Day 1 of NA VCT 2020 Challengers 2, T1 and Built By Gamers were booter out of the tournament. Cloud9 Blue, NRG Esports, Immortals, and Andbox qualified for the tournament through the upper quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Sentinels and TSM made their way into the lower bracket in round 2.

The top four Valorant squads from the VCT Challengers 2 will compete in the NA Challengers final against the top four Valorant squads from VCT Challengers 1.

The squad that wins the upper final in VCT Challengers 2 on Day 3, between Cloud9 Blue and NRG Esports, will qualify for the grand final.

NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2: Day 2 Recap

In the first upper bracket match of the second day, Cloud9 Blue defeated Andbox with a score of 2-0. NRG Esports beat Immortals in the second upper bracket match with 1-2 score.

The upper bracket matches for the second day were followed by two lower bracket matches. Sentinels and Andbox both remained victorious with wins against Immortals and TSM, respectively.

Two more teams are out, and we are down to four teams in the #VCTChallengersNA Week 2 Main Event. Check out the updated bracket. pic.twitter.com/1urRPtE147 — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) April 24, 2021

NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2: Day 3 Matches

The third day of the tournament will showcase Cloud9 Blue vs NRG Esports in the upper bracket. In the lower bracket elimination matches, Sentinels and Andbox will battle it out.

The team who wins the upper bracket, in the match between Cloud9 Blue and NRG Esports, will directly qualify for the finals in the NA VCT 2020 Challengers 2.

Qualified for the Champions Tour Challengers Finals ✅ #NRGFAM 🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/KNHVqpniU1 — NRG (@NRGgg) April 23, 2021