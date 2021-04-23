NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Challengers 2: Standings after Day 1

NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2 is underway as eight qualified teams have battled in upper and lower bracket matches on the tournament's first day. T1 and Built By Gamers have dropped out of the tournament after losing Sentinels and TSM in the lower bracket matches.

T1, Sentinels, TSM, and NRG Esports, came into the Challengers 2 tournament through the open qualifiers, whereas Cloud9 Blue, Andbox, Immortals and Built By Gamers made their way into the tournament by placing 5th to 8th in the Challengers 1 tournament.

The top four Valorant teams in the Challengers 2 event will play in the NA Challengers final against the top four Valorant teams from Challengers 1. The top four teams in the Valorant Challengers One tournament - 100 Thieves, XSET, Envy, and Version1 - have already made their way to the Challengers final.

NA VCT Challengers 2 Day 1 Standing (Image from @valesports_na)

NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2: Day 1 Recap

In the first two upper bracket matches of the day, Cloud9 Blue and Andbox, both remained victorious with scores of 2-0 against T1 and Sentinels, respectively, sending them into the lower bracket.

The second two upper bracket matches of the day pitched Immortals against TSM and Built by Gamers against NRG Esports. Immortals clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory against TSM. NRG Esports, on the other hand, was dominant against Built By Gamers. It was quite a one-sided 2-0 match.

The losers of the upper bracket matches met in the lower bracket in the latter portion of the day - T1 against Sentinels and TSM against Built By Gamers.

T1 vs. Sentinels was an exhilarating match as Sentinels came back into the series after losing the first map to T1. Both of these top Valorant teams put on a show, but Sentinels edged out T1, eliminating them from the NA VCT Challengers 2 Event.

What. A. Series. @Sentinels find the reverse sweep and end the series 2-1 to keep themselves alive in #VCTChallengersNA



TSM vs Built By Gamers was an altogether different affair, as TSM dominated the series with scores of 13-3 and 13-5, and eliminated Built By Gamers from the tournament.

NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2: Day 2 Matches

Day 2 of the tournament will have Cloud9 Blue vs Andbox, and Immortals vs NRG Esports in the upper bracket. Those to lose in the upper bracket matches will meet Sentinels and TSM in the lower bracket elimination matches.