Valorant NA Challengers 2 brackets released

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: NA Stage 2 Challengers 2 is in its second week. Here, the top four teams from the Challengers 2 open qualifiers will face off against teams ranked 5-8 in Challengers 1.

The top four teams in the Challengers 2 event will play in the NA Challengers final against the top four teams from Challengers 1.

The top two teams from the NA Challengers final will secure their spot in Valorant's first international event: the Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The top four teams in the Valorant Challengers One tournament - 100 Thieves, XSET, Envy, and Version1 - have already made their way to the Challengers final.

Valorant NA Challengers 2: teams and bracket

Valorant teams that qualify from the open qualifiers are:

T1

Sentinels

TSM

NRG Esports

The 5th to 8th ranked teams of Challenger 1 are:

Cloud9 Blue

Andbox

Immortals

Built By Gamers

These eight Valorant teams will be playing in a double-elimination, best-of-three setting. The upper quarterfinals bracket looks like this:

T1 vs Cloud9 Blue Sentinels vs Andbox TSM vs Immortals NRG Esports vs Built By Gamers

Valorant fans are excited to see more potential matchups. Sentinels against Cloud9 Blue will be one such matchup because TenZ will be playing against the team he has been loaned from.

The Immortals vs TSM matchup has a long history of being fiery. Immortals have almost always beaten TSM. But it will be interesting to see whether Hazed for TSM makes a difference in pushing his team over the edge.

T1 also seemed like a crowd favorite as they beat FaZe 2-1 in intense open qualifiers. It will be interesting to see whether this momentum is what they need to perform their best.

