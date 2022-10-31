NagZ Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Juan "NagZ" is a professional Valorant player from Chile who currently plays for KRÜ Esports. Despite entering the professional scene only two years ago in 2020, this Chilean talent has accrued several important wins to his name.
Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter with two teams of five players, each of whom picks Agents from the available roster. These Agents possess unique powers and abilities. They also have specific roles in the game and can be Duelists, Controllers, Sentinels, or Initiators. Players use these Agents and their abilities combined with their gunplay skills to achieve the match's objective.
Valorant is a relatively new entry to the first-person esports scene. However, the title has been growing consistently and recently completed its second-ever world championship event called Champions, where the sixteen best teams across the globe competed for a prize pool of $1 million.
NagZ's team KRÜ Esports was one of the qualifying teams for this event and put up some impressive performances.
This article takes a closer look at the popular professional player NagZ's in-game Valorant settings.
Everything to know about NagZ's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
NagZ has been on a roll this year with his team KRÜ Esports. NagZ won the VCT 2022: LAS Stage 2 Challengers by defeating Argentinian team Leviatán with a scoreline of 2-0. He then went on to win the VCT 2022: South America Last Chance Qualifier by taking down FURIA Esports with a score of 3-0.
NagZ was previously spotted mostly using Jett. However, as of 2022, the Chilean talent is often seen playing the role of a Sentinel using either Chamber or Killjoy.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.75
- eDPI: 300
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.0
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-B
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Flight
These are the settings that NagZ uses in Valorant matches to establish dominance and ensure wins.
NagZ's team KRÜ Esports was one of the only ten teams in the American region to be franchised under the Valorant Partnership program. Because of this, they have qualified for the VCT 2023 Americas International League alongside teams like Sentinels, LOUD, and more.