Former KRÜ Esports Valorant player retires to pursue engineering studies

A piece of news regarding a former KRÜ Esports star from the Valorant professional scene has surfaced online. According to sources, Delz1k from KRÜ Esports will be retiring to continue his engineering studies. As per the report, the player will not be competing in the upcoming VCT 2023.

The post mentions that the young player will be returning to pursue his Mining Engineering studies for now. This is huge news for KRU fans as Delz1k was a star player on the roster. With that being said, the team rests in the good hands of the active members.

Former KRÜ member retires from professional Valorant to continue studies

The popular content creator for Giants Gaming, Lembo, tweeted regarding the retirement of Delz1k from the Valorant professional scene. The Chilean player has helped the team thrive in many tournaments so far.

Despite the team's overall performances being shaky, KRÜ Esports has gone up against the likes of OpTic Gaming during VCT 2022 Masters Copenhagen and FPX during Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul.

Lembo @Lembo006



Como informa OFICIAL: @delz1k , ex-jugador de KRÜ y 2 veces mundialista en Valorant, anuncia su retiro del competitivo.Como informa @javomarts___ el jugador volverá a sus estudios en Ingeniería de Minas, por lo que no competirá en 2023. Ojalá sea un hasta luego, gracias por todo titán 🫡 OFICIAL: @delz1k, ex-jugador de KRÜ y 2 veces mundialista en Valorant, anuncia su retiro del competitivo.Como informa @javomarts___ el jugador volverá a sus estudios en Ingeniería de Minas, por lo que no competirá en 2023. Ojalá sea un hasta luego, gracias por todo titán 🫡

Delz1k is popularly known for playing Controller Agents like Viper and Omen. At times, the player has also been seen playing Brimstone against teams like FPX. His expertise shone during the VCT 2022: South America Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQs), where KRÜ Esports won on a streak against TBK Esports, Keyd Stars, and Furia.

KRÜ Esports started to lose their footing ever since the beginning of Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul. Despite the rough performance, the team still managed to be on the list of ninth to 12th place among teams like Paper Rex, Zeta Division, and 100 Thieves.

Delz1k has always maintained a decent K/D ratio for the role he plays for the team. The 22-year-old player now plans to continue with his studies, leaving the professional scene behind for the time being.

KRÜ Esports @KRUesports



Gracias muchachos @delz1k



Nos volveremos a encontrar!🤟 Fueron parte de uno de los más grandes capítulos de nuestra historia, y así será para siempreGracias muchachos @keznitdeuS @Mazinofps ! Con ustedes se va un pedacito de nosotrosNos volveremos a encontrar!🤟 Fueron parte de uno de los más grandes capítulos de nuestra historia, y así será para siempreGracias muchachos @keznitdeuS @delz1k @Mazinofps! Con ustedes se va un pedacito de nosotrosNos volveremos a encontrar!🤟❤️ https://t.co/2dNP3nC9OT

With the Partnership program taking place, most teams were forced to change rosters either due to the expiration of player contracts or being forced to find new talents for the team. KRÜ Esports was one of those organizations. The Latin American team lost popular players, keznit and Mazino, as they were signed by Leviatan.

KRÜ Esports had a good run with Delz1k on their side till now. The current roster rests with Klaus, NagZ, xand, Daveeys, Melser, and axeddy at the moment. The organization has successfully managed a slot in the franchising and will be competing against the top dogs in the upcoming VCT tournaments.

KRÜ Esports has been one of the top contenders amongst the best teams in Valorant professional history so far. Delz1k will be missed as the young player goes off to pursue his own journey, but with that being said, his former team is looking strong.

