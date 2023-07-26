Valorant
  NagZ Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

NagZ Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jul 26, 2023 00:01 GMT
NagZ Valorant settings (Image via Riot Gamrs)
NagZ Valorant settings (Image via Riot Gamrs)

Valorant has grown tremendously since its release in 2020. With more than 20 Agents in its roster, there are a plethora of playstyles to choose from. However, no matter what character you play, the aim is to find success in the game. To perform at your best level, your in-game settings must be optimized to your needs. Since Valorant's settings menu has so many options, it can sometimes throw off beginners or even seasoned players.

That is where referring to settings used by professional Valorant players can be quite useful. Juan Pablo “NagZet” Lopez Miranda is a Chilean Valorant player competing for KRU Esports. Despite not being in the spotlight that often, he quietly ensures the team's backlines are secured. His most-played Agents in 2023 are Killjoy and Viper. If you have a similar playstyle as him, this article has all his game settings for you to emulate.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by KRU Esports' NagZ in 2023

You can find all the necessary details about NagZ's in-game specifications, such as crosshair profile, video settings, minimap size, and more, in the following sections.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 0.58
  • eDPI: 232
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: Green
  • Crosshair Color: #00FF00
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 5
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: C
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: E
  • Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 1.1
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
  • Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud Flight
  • Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark V2
These settings can help you excel in Valorant's ranked games. However, you must remember that professional players like NagZ follow a dedicated practice routine to play as well as they do. You will also need to practice rigorously to see remarkable improvements in your play style.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
