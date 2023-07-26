Valorant has grown tremendously since its release in 2020. With more than 20 Agents in its roster, there are a plethora of playstyles to choose from. However, no matter what character you play, the aim is to find success in the game. To perform at your best level, your in-game settings must be optimized to your needs. Since Valorant's settings menu has so many options, it can sometimes throw off beginners or even seasoned players.

That is where referring to settings used by professional Valorant players can be quite useful. Juan Pablo “NagZet” Lopez Miranda is a Chilean Valorant player competing for KRU Esports. Despite not being in the spotlight that often, he quietly ensures the team's backlines are secured. His most-played Agents in 2023 are Killjoy and Viper. If you have a similar playstyle as him, this article has all his game settings for you to emulate.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by KRU Esports' NagZ in 2023

You can find all the necessary details about NagZ's in-game specifications, such as crosshair profile, video settings, minimap size, and more, in the following sections.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.58

eDPI: 232

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Headset: HyperX Cloud Flight

Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark V2

These settings can help you excel in Valorant's ranked games. However, you must remember that professional players like NagZ follow a dedicated practice routine to play as well as they do. You will also need to practice rigorously to see remarkable improvements in your play style.