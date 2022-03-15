NAOS Esports vs Bleed Esports: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-C prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

NAOS Esports will face Bleed Esports in the third game of the of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers inaugural day tomorrow.
Both teams are in Group-C of the APAC Stage-1 Challengers along with Xerxia Esports and ONIC G. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series in their first game in the competition.
NAOS Esports and Bleed Esports: Who will start their journey in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers with a win tomorrow?
NAOS Esports qualified for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers as the second-seeded team from the Philippines. Whereas, Bleed Esports was the runner-up of the Malaysia & Singapore Challengers.
Prediction
NAOS Esports and Bleed Esports are two of the strongest teams in the competition. However, for tomorrow's game Bleed Esports is favorite to win over their Filipino opponents.
The team has performed extremely well in their domestic competitions. Now, it's time to perform the same in the international stage. The environment and other factors are completely in their favor in tomorrow's tie, which puts them ahead of their opponents.
However, NAOS Esports is well aware of this and ready to counter accordingly. The team needs to fight toe-to-toe to take the game in their stride. NAOS's combination play can put Bleed in tricky situations as well.
Head-to-heads
It will be the first meeting between NAOS Esports and Bleed Esports in any official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out top in their very first encounter.
Recent Results
Both teams have won four of their last five games in all competitions. Both lost their last games in their respective regional finals.
Potential Lineup
NAOS Esports:
- Jude Patrick "Z" Gunhuran
- Franz Kevin "kvzx" Dingal
- Oscar "Kakarot" Farin Jr.
- Simon Jimuel Blas
- Shaun Matthew "blurred" Maglasang
Bleed Esports:
- Jacob "pyth" Mourujärvi
- Lee Jun Hao "LEXY" Xavier
- Max "Maxie" Lönström
- Derrick "Deryeon" Yee
- Lim You Xiang "lenne" Lionel
When & where to watch
The match between NAOS Esports and Bleed Esports will broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 16 from 3.00 pm IST.
Q. Who will win the match?
NAOS Esports
Bleed Esports