nAts Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has become one of the world's most popular esports titles in just two years. Riot Games' tactical shooter has attracted a lot of players since its release in 2020, and the game's concurrent daily playerbase is a prime example of its success.

Riot has also established a highly active professional scene around the game involving several regions around the world. EMEA is one of the major regions in the competitive scene with multiple big teams and star players.

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin is one of the best players in the region with a huge fanbase. This article will take a brief look at his career and delve deep into his in-game settings.

nAts Valorant career and in-game settings

nAts started his career with CS:GO before turning to Valorant in 2020. The 20-year-old superstar has had a splendid career so far in the Riot shooter title. He started his career with Team FishkaVTom and later joined Gambit Esports in September 2020.

nAts won the VCT 2021 Stage 3 Masters Berlin last year with Gambit Esports and became the first EMEA side to become world champions. He was the MVP of the event with his intelligent Sentinel plays. Later, he and his teammates left the organization and started competing as M3 Champions in all events.

The team has struggled a bit in recent tournaments and failed to qualify for the previous two international events. However, they will surely try to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul by winning the upcoming VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

Though his team failed to perform to their fullest potential in 2022, it has not affected his popularity. Many players still follow him and want to emulate his playstyle.

Listed below are nAts' in-game settings.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.49

0.49 eDPI: 392

392 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 5

5 Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4

Mouse 4 Use/Equip Ability 2: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.655

0.655 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920X1080

1920X1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Med

Med Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

16x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: ZOWIE S2

ZOWIE S2 Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

Even though players can use these settings to emulate their idol, they may have to make minimal adjustments to suit their individual playstyle and equipment.

