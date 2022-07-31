nAts Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has become one of the world's most popular esports titles in just two years. Riot Games' tactical shooter has attracted a lot of players since its release in 2020, and the game's concurrent daily playerbase is a prime example of its success.
Riot has also established a highly active professional scene around the game involving several regions around the world. EMEA is one of the major regions in the competitive scene with multiple big teams and star players.
Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin is one of the best players in the region with a huge fanbase. This article will take a brief look at his career and delve deep into his in-game settings.
nAts Valorant career and in-game settings
nAts started his career with CS:GO before turning to Valorant in 2020. The 20-year-old superstar has had a splendid career so far in the Riot shooter title. He started his career with Team FishkaVTom and later joined Gambit Esports in September 2020.
nAts won the VCT 2021 Stage 3 Masters Berlin last year with Gambit Esports and became the first EMEA side to become world champions. He was the MVP of the event with his intelligent Sentinel plays. Later, he and his teammates left the organization and started competing as M3 Champions in all events.
The team has struggled a bit in recent tournaments and failed to qualify for the previous two international events. However, they will surely try to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul by winning the upcoming VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.
Though his team failed to perform to their fullest potential in 2022, it has not affected his popularity. Many players still follow him and want to emulate his playstyle.
Listed below are nAts' in-game settings.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.49
- eDPI: 392
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 5
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.655
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920X1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE S2
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS Pro
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
Even though players can use these settings to emulate their idol, they may have to make minimal adjustments to suit their individual playstyle and equipment.