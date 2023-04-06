NAVI vs BBL Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has been quite competitive so far, with all ten franchised teams truly stepping up to the occasion. The league's first stage, the Regular Season, will see all of these teams battling each other in the Group Stage. The top six teams from this phase will then head to the Playoffs. From the Playoffs, the top four teams will qualify for the Masters Tokyo.

Week 2 of the league started off with only one matchup, which was between FUT Esports and Team Vitality. FUT Esports showcased a dominant performance and defeated Vitality 2-0 in a Bo3 (best-of-three) series.

NAVI vs BBL Esports - Which team will win this matchup in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

During the franchising period, NAVI made one of the biggest signings in the EMEA region as they brought in the former FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) core as well as the Champions winner, cNed. This newly-made roster was extremely successful at the LOCK//IN event as they finished in third or fourth place.

BBL Esports had players brought in from different rosters like Papara SuperMassive and DSYRE. So far, the team hasn't produced the best results and was eliminated in their very first match at the VCT LOCK//IN event by DRX.

The upcoming matchup will likely go in the favor of NAVI as this team consists of talented players with plenty of experience on the international stage of Valorant. Furthermore, every single member of the roster has won trophies for their teams in the past.

Head-to-head

These two teams have faced each other once before at the Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2: Challengers in 2022, with BBL Esports winning the series 2-1. However, it's important to note that both rosters were completely different at the time.

Recent results

NAVI's last match was against Giants Gaming in the VCT EMEA League. After a hard-fought match on the Split map, they eventually won the Bo3 series with a 2-1 scoreline.

BBL Esports' last match was in the same league as they faced off against Fnatic. Unfortunately, they lost this series 1-2.

Potential lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Mehmet Yagiz "cNed" ipek

BBL Esports

Ibrahim "SouhcNi" Sagir

Mehmet "Turko" Ozen

Eren "Brave" Kasirga

Dogukan "QutionerX" Dural

Ali Osman "AsLanM4shadW" Balta

When and where to watch

Interested viewers can watch this matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. Another option to enjoy this series is by tuning into the watch parties of streamers and pro players. The upcoming matchup is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 am PT/5:00 pm CET/9:30 pm IST.

