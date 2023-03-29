NAVI vs Giants Gaming - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

With the highly anticipated VCT EMEA League officially kicking off, it will take place in Berlin, Germany, where the competing teams will battle it out in the LAN event. Ten franchised teams will be competing against each other to become one of the four teams that will qualify for Masters Tokyo.

Day 2 of the VCT EMEA saw two major upsets, with the first match being between Team Heretics and FUT Esports. FUT managed to win the series with a rather dominant 2-0 scoreline. The second match pitted Team Liquid against Team Vitality, with the matchup going all the way to the third map. Team Vitality eventually won the series 2-1. This article will take a closer look at the upcoming matchup between NAVI and Giants Gaming.

NAVI vs Giants Gaming - Who will win this matchup at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

During the franchising period, NAVI signed arguably one of the best teams in the European region, i.e., the former FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) core. Furthermore, they brought in the Operator superstar, cNed, solidifying the roster's position as one of the strongest in the world.

Giants Gaming signed the talented players from G2, nukkye and hoody, along with the previous NAVI roster to form a strong team. Although the roster hasn't had the best run so far, it definitely has the potential to contend for one of the top spots. Looking at the recent performances of both teams at LOCK//IN, this matchup will most likely go in the favor of NAVI.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other before on August 15, 2021 at Champions Tour Stage 3: EMEA Challenger Playoffs, where NAVI won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series with a 2-1 scoreline. However, it must be noted that the rosters at that time were quite different than what they are today.

Recent results

NAVI's last match was at the VCT EMEA League, where they played against KOI. The series went in the favor of KOI as NAVI lost 0-2 in the Bo3 series.

Giants Gaming's last match was in the same VCT League against the defending champions of Fnatic. Unfortunately, Giants Gaming lost this series 0-2.

Tomorrow we have another chance to keep improving.



#WeAreGIants Yesterday we made our debut in the #VCTEMEA against a tough rival.Tomorrow we have another chance to keep improving. Yesterday we made our debut in the #VCTEMEA against a tough rival.Tomorrow we have another chance to keep improving. 💪#WeAreGIants https://t.co/blUBeYzsGO

Potential lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Mehmet Yagiz "cNed" ipek

Giants Gaming

Emir "rhyme" Muminovic

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gellego

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chimieliauskas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin

When and where to watch

Interested viewers can watch their favorite teams play on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. Another useful option is to tune into one of the many watch parties offered by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Wednesday, March 29 at 8:00 am PT/5:00 pm CET/9:30 pm IST.

