NAVI vs Giants Gaming - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has reached a stage where the teams must give it their all to qualify for the Masters Tokyo. The top six teams from the Regular Season will compete for the four slots in the Masters event. Day 3 of the Playoffs will feature two matches, one of which is between NAVI and Giants Gaming. Meanwhile, Day 2 of the Playoffs saw two very different matches.

In the first, FUT Esports became the second team in the EMEA League to win a map against Fnatic. However, their victory didn't last long, as the latter completely obliterated their chances of clinching the series before completing a 2-1 win. FUT were able to win only three rounds in the last two maps.

The second match had two equally skilled teams. NAVI was seeded second coming into the Playoffs stage, while Team Liquid finished third in the table. Team Liquid lived up to their potential as they won the BO3 (Best of Three) series 2-0 and earned a slot for the Masters Tokyo.

NAVI vs Giants Gaming - Which team will avoid elimination in the VCT EMEA League Playoffs?

Predictions

NAVI has looked strong throughout the EMEA League. They had a phenomenal performance at the VCT LOCK//IN and were able to continue that in the Regular Season. They secured the second seed for the Playoffs and won seven out of nine matches.

Giants Gaming also had a great start to 2023. Their performances in the VCT LOCK//IN and VCT EMEA League were better than most expected. They won five of their nine matches in the Regular Season.

However, the upcoming matchup favors NAVI as their performance has been significantly better. Giants Gaming must come up with something special to beat their opponents.

Head-to-head

The teams faced each other in the Regular Season, with NAVI winning the BO3 series 2-1.

Recent results

NAVI's recent match in the Playoffs was against Team Liquid, losing the BO3 series 0-2. They have won three out of their last five matches.

Meanwhile, Giants Gaming's most recent match was against FUT Esports in the Playoffs, where they suffered a 0-2 loss in the BO3 series. The Giants have only won two out of their last five matches.

Giants @GiantsGamingENG



Tomorrow is our last chance. We won't let our ticket to Tokyo slip away .



#WeAreGiants Yesterday was a tough day at #VCTEMEA after the loss to FUT.Tomorrow is our last chance. We won't let our ticket to Tokyo slip away Yesterday was a tough day at #VCTEMEA after the loss to FUT.Tomorrow is our last chance. We won't let our ticket to Tokyo slip away 💪.#WeAreGiants https://t.co/ouQ7Jzh5WQ

Potential Lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Žygimantas " nukkye " Chmieliauskas

" Chmieliauskas Emir " rhyme " Muminovic (IGL)

" Muminovic (IGL) Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official VCT EMEA League YouTube and Twitch channels or watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players. The match will be played on Thursday, May 25, at 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win this match? NAVI Giants Gaming 1 votes