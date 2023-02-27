NAVI vs Leviatán - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN has finally kicked off and is Valorant's biggest event yet. The highly anticipated tournament saw thirty-two teams (thirty franchised and two invited Chinese teams) battling it out against each other. The Alpha bracket of LOCK//IN concluded with two teams advancing, including Brazil's superteam, LOUD, and South Korean titans, DRX. The Omega bracket, meanwhile, is currently ongoing.

On Day 11 of LOCK//IN, two matches were conducted. The first was FUT Esports vs 100 Thieves, with the latter initially struggling on the Lotus map. but returning to win the BO3 (best-of-three) 2-1.

The second match was between the EMEA superteam, Fnatic, and Brazil's FURIA. The first map, Haven, was a tussle between the two teams that went into overtime. However, Fnatic finally won 18-16. In the second map, Fnatic managed to win 13-9, winning the BO3 series 2-0. Two matches are coming up, including NAVI taking on Leviatán.

NAVI vs Leviatán - Who will win the EMEA vs Americas matchup in VCT LOCK//IN?

Predictions

Although NAVI has previously failed to qualify for any international events in VCT, they have managed to perform decently in the EMEA region. After signing the former FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) core and superstar cNed, their chances of winning the title this year have significantly increased.

Leviatán, on the other hand, has proven to be a formidable opponent in VCT 2022. In 2023, they added a few more players from KRU Esports to obtain what seems to be one of LATAM's best teams.

Leviatán @LeviatanGG A torcida ontem foi incrível, OBRIGADO BRASIL A torcida ontem foi incrível, OBRIGADO BRASIL 🇧🇷💙 https://t.co/N4uoHAepaq

Predicting the winner of this matchup is extremely difficult as the result could go either way. So far, neither of these teams have dropped a single map in their matches. The two rosters have delivered incredible performances throughout the tournament, both as a team and individually. This matchup could very well lead to some incredible moments in the entirety of VCT LOCK//IN.

Head-to-head

Considering this is NAVI's first international appearance in a VCT event, this will be the first time that the two teams will be facing each other. However, players of this team have gone up against each other before during the Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul.

Recent results

NAVI's last match was against Pacific's Team Secret. After a few hiccups on the first map of Icebox, they managed to win the map 13-8. On the second map (Pearl) of the series, it ended up being a breeze for NAVI as they completely dominated Team Secret with a 13-3 scoreline and won the entire BO3 series 2-0.

Leviatán's previous match was against EMEA's Team Vitality. Leviatán had to fight hard to win the first map, Haven, but later destroyed Vitality on Pearl and won the series comfortably by 2-0.

Potential lineups

NAVI

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Mehmet Yagiz "cned" ipek

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Leviatán

Agustin "nzr" Ibarra

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon

Roberto "Mazino" Rivas

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

When and where to watch

Fans of their favorite teams can watch this LOCK//IN matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. Alternatively, they can tune into the watch parties of different streamers and players for unique perspectives. The upcoming match will take place on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 am PST/6:00 pm CET/10:30 pm IST.

