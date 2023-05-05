NAVI vs Team Liquid - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is in its last few weeks. Teams have been battling in the regular season and giving it their all to be in the top six of the table. These will move to the Playoffs, out of which the top four will then make it to VCT Masters Tokyo. Week 6 Day 3 has two matchups lined up and one of them is between NAVI and Team Liquid.

Week 6 Day 2 showed that the Turkish teams are here to stay. The first matchup was between FUT Esports and Karmine Corp. FUT dominated the latter and won the Bo3 series (Best of Three) series by 2-0.

The second matchup was between BBL Esports and KOI. This was a close one as both teams were able to win a map of their choice, but it was eventually BBL that closed out the series on the third map, Bind, ending things at 2-1.

NAVI vs Team Liquid - Who will come out on top in this match at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

NAVI had an amazing performance VCT LOCK//IN as they finished at 3rd-4th place. They have been able to build upon that level of performance and create similar results at the league. Currently, NAVI has won five out of their six matches at the VCT EMEA League.

Team Liquid struggled to perform at LOCK//IN but have shown growth and a lot more structure since then. They have won four out of their six matches at the VCT EMEA League.

The matchup favors NAVI as they have performed comparatively better than Liquid in the past. On top of that, Sayf from Liquid will not be playing this match due to an illness, which puts the team into a bigger disadvantage.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other several times before. The most recent was during the Champions Tour EMEA: Last Chance Qualifiers in 2022 where Liquid won the Bo3 series by 2-0. Both the rosters were very different at that time.

Recent results

NAVI's most recent match at the EMEA League was against Team Vitality. They were able to win the Bo3 series by 2-0 as they closed out both the maps by 13-10.

Team Liquid's last match was against Giants Gaming. After a very close game, the former was able to win the decider map, Lotus and close the Bo3 out with 2-1.

Potential lineups

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen (IGL)

" Olkkonen (IGL) Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Nico " Harmii " Harms

" Harms Igor " Redgar " Vlasov

" Vlasov Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA League. They can also tune in to the many watchparties that are held by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Friday, May 5 at 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

