NAVI vs Team Liquid - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The Playoffs stage of the VCT EMEA League has finally begun. Fnatic, NAVI, Giants Gaming, FUT Esports, Team Vitality, and Team Liquid will compete against each other to secure the four slots for VCT Masters Tokyo. Due to Fnatic's win at LOCK//IN, EMEA is the only region to have four slots for the tournament. Playoffs Day 2 has two matches, one of which will see NAVI and Team Liquid face off.

Playoffs Day 1 had two matchups. The first was between FUT Esports and Giants Gaming. FUT Esports had their revenge and won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0.

The second was a rather close one. Team Vitality won the first map rather convincingly. However, just when things started looking bad for them, Team Liquid turned their fortunes around and won the BO3 series by 2-1.

NAVI vs Team Liquid - Which team will secure their Masters Tokyo spot via this match in VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

NAVI's performance at VCT LOCK//IN was spectacular. They have somehow managed to look even sharper in the EMEA League. The team won seven of nine matches in the regular season and secured the second seed for the Playoffs stage.

Team Liquid, on the other hand, started VCT LOCK//IN with an underwhelming performance. However, they have found their form in the EMEA League and won six out of nine matches in the regular season.

The upcoming matchup favors NAVI as they look comparatively stronger. However, Team Liquid definitely have the potential and the talent to take NAVI down.

Head-to-head

NAVI and Team Liquid faced each other in the regular season of the VCT EMEA League. NAVI won the BO3 series by 2-0. However, it should be noted that Team Liquid was playing with a sub during the match.

Recent results

NAVI's last match of the regular season was against Fnatic. The team lost the BO3 series by 2-0. However, they have won four of their last five matches.

Team Liquid's most recent match was in the Playoffs against Team Vitality. The team won the BO3 by 2-1. They have also won four of their last five matches.

Potential lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen (IGL)

" Olkkonen (IGL) Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Igor " Redgar " Vlasov

" Vlasov Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports fans can watch the match between NAVI and Team Liquid on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. They can also tune in to the watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players.

The match will take place on May 24 at 11:00 am PT/ 8:00 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win this matchup? NAVI Team Liquid 3 votes