New Raze glitch in Valorant's Ascent is breaking the game

Valorant just received patch 2.01 in its latest update. Ever since the game’s release, Riot has tried its best to keep the game glitch-free.

Yet sometimes, a glitch or two slips their attention. These glitches are either game-breaking or very fun to watch.

One of these glitches was recorded recently. A player recorded a video of Raze using her ultimate to climb up to the ceiling of Ascent. The player could now see the map from a bird’s eye view.

To perform this maneuver, the player must have the following skills ready to go:

Blast pack

Ultimate ability: Showstopper

Here’s what's known about the new Raze glitch in Valorant

A glitch recently appeared in the Valorant subreddit, where the user posted a video of Raze using this glitch. The glitch allows seasoned Raze players to have an edge in the field.

Three simple steps are required to execute this.

Step 1: The player must throw a blast pad in front of Raze and get ready to channel her ultimate.

Image via Reddit

Step 2: The player has to jump on the blast pad and look directly downwards.

Image via Reddit

Step 3: Shoot the ultimate beneath her while looking at the blast pad explosion.

Image via Reddit

Raze will suddenly skyrocket to some previously unscalable roof. She will go above the ceiling of the map. Raze will now have a superior vantage point for the Ascent map in Valorant.

For a more comprehensive explanation, players can follow the steps shown in the video posted by u/lCitrusGamingl. The user posted two videos. The one on the Valorant subreddit is of an online match. The other video is of a custom game, showcasing how a player can use this glitch to record an epic shot.

Using the glitch to one’s advantage is easier said than done. It is one thing to hit every shot against static bots in custom games, but nailing the same shot in an online match is a different matter.

Trickshot history

This glitch will remind veteran Counter-Strike: Global offensive fans of the evergreen “Olofboost” incident from the DreamHack Winter 2014 tournament.

It was an infamous match between Fnatic and LDLC, which is remembered as the ugliest match in the history of CS: GO. In this match, then Fnatic player Olof "olofmeister" Kajbjer Gustafsson took a boost on the back of two other teammates to get a direct vision on the rush of the enemy team from an open vantage point.

As a result, that boost was fixed right away and made illegal throughout the tournament until the next patch came along. If Riot doesn’t fix this glitch soon, the same incident might occur in professional Valorant tournaments.