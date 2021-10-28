New Valorant agent codenamed Deadeye to release two weeks after Episode 3 Act 3 drops

Valorant players who have been looking forward to the newest agent will have to wait two more weeks for the release of agent Deadeye after Episode 3 Act 3 drops.

Riot Games recently announced a delay in the agent's release until Patch 3.10, on November 16. However, a new Episode will be arriving at the game with a new Battle Pass on November 2.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We're delaying the release of our next Agent for two weeks (one patch cycle) after the start of Episode 3 Act III. Get the full details, including when you'll get to see them, from @RiotMEMEMEMEME here: riot.com/3mlI5Fj We're delaying the release of our next Agent for two weeks (one patch cycle) after the start of Episode 3 Act III. Get the full details, including when you'll get to see them, from @RiotMEMEMEMEME here: riot.com/3mlI5Fj https://t.co/8f3alxRbwf

The information first came out on Riot Games' official page in the Arabic and Chinese localizations. However, the developers didn't publish it in English. After some time, Riot Games made an official post in English as well.

Release of Valorant's new Sentinel agent delayed for final polishing

Riot Games has been teasing the new Sentinel agent for a long time. As Act 3 Episode 3 approached, fans were excited to receive a new agent from the Valorant developers. Unfortunately, the developers had to postpone the release of the agent codenamed "Deadeye" for better "gameplay clarity."

In a competitive game like Valorant, Riot Games will be extra careful so as to not release a broken character and ruin the meta. Keeping this promise of quality in mind, John Goscicki, the Character Producer of Valorant, at Riot Games said,

"As development progressed on the new Agent, it was clear to us that they were not at the quality bar you’ve come to expect from us. It’s why we’ve opted to hold the Agent for an additional two weeks, while we work on polishing up those final aspects."

It is not the first time Riot Games have held on to the release of the agent. Previously, during the launch of Skye in Episode 1 Act 3, the agent dropped two weeks after the Act's release.

Nevertheless, John Goscicki also brought exciting news for Valorant fans and the community regarding the new Valorant agent. He stated that the new agent's look will be revealed on Valorant's official social channels tomorrow, October 29, 2021, at 8AM PT.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Valorant fans and the community are excited to learn more about the upcoming Sentinel agent in Valorant, as Episode 3 Act 2 is almost coming to an end.

Edited by Danyal Arabi