"A lot of mobile gamers are ardently waiting for the launch of Valorant Mobile": Shailesh "Blackhawk" Dalvi of Revenant Esports

Revenant Esports is a popular professional gaming organization that currently fields rosters in Valorant, Call of Duty: Mobile (Battle Royale & Multiplayer), BGMI, Apex Legends (Indonesian Roster), and Pokémon Unite. As part of their Valorant 2.0 project, the organization recently signed Shailesh "Blackhawk" Dalvi.

Before joining Revenant Esports, Blackhawk was part of M42 and Team XO. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, he talked about his career so far, his excitement to join the new organization, and more.

Blackhawk on Valorant and its esports scene in India

Q. What inspired you to take up esports as a career? When did you switch from being a casual player to a professional one?

Blackhawk: I used to play Counter Strike back in the day when it was fairly new. But I took a long hiatus before returning to Valorant. I just had the intuition that I possessed the drive and skills to win. Hence, I turned into a professional player.

Q. Did you have to face any obstacles in your early days when you aspired to become an esports athlete? Were your parents supportive of your decisions?

Blackhawk: I did not face any obstacles in my early days. Yes, my parents have always been supportive. However, there was one exception. I had the pressure to complete my studies and not neglect it before I took up gaming as a profession.

Q. Aside from Valorant, are there any other first-person shooter games that you enjoy?

Blackhawk: I used to enjoy CS: GO (Counter Strike: Global Offensive) a lot. But as of now, I only stick to Valorant.

Q. If Riot Games comes up with a mobile version of Valorant, do you feel that the game would gain even more popularity in India? What is your take on mobile gaming? Do you enjoy it?

Blackhawk: Absolutely! There are a huge number of mobile gamers in the current scene. Lots of mobile gaming influencers stream Valorant as well. A lot of mobile gamers are ardently waiting for the launch of Valorant Mobile, so that they can also play it on their device.

Yes, I definitely enjoy mobile gaming. Mobile gaming in India has insane viewership and many organizations are invested in it. Nowadays, LAN events are also being hosted which is a major plus point. The player base is also huge and immensely supportive.

Q. You were one of the players in Team XO and M42. What were some of the important aspects that you learned from your previous rosters?

Blackhawk: Simar "PSY" Sethi helped me grow a lot as a player and as an individual as well. I am really grateful for his mentorship. He was the most experienced guy on both rosters, and he tried to bring out the best in the team members. So, it was a really great experience in both the rosters of XO and M42.

Q. Now that you have joined the Revenant Esports roster, what are you looking forward to the most?

Blackhawk: I am definitely looking forward to winning Valorant championships and creating new experiences on my new Revenant Esports roster. I am excited to stay in our bootcamp and become the best version of myself with the help of our coach.

Q. You have played with Whimp before in Team XO and are reunited once again in Revenant Esports. Would you say that you have the best synergy with him when it comes to intense matches?

Blackhawk: Our overall mindset and approach towards the game align. I have always enjoyed playing with Saaransh "Whimp" Dang, be it PUGs, scrims, or intense tournament matches. I am happy to be reunited once again!

Q. Which team (domestic or international) do you look up to the most? Who is your favorite player?

Blackhawk: I really love Paper Rex. Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto and Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie are my favorite players.

Q. Now that LAN tournaments are back, how do you think it will change the gaming scenario that has prevailed over the past two years?

Blackhawk: LAN events will bring back the intensity of the events. It has a whole different vibe to it!

Q. What is your message to all the aspiring professional gamers out there?

Blackhawk: The key aspect is to remain committed to one thing. Keep grinding and never back down when it comes to chasing your dreams. Always try to be at the peak of your success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far