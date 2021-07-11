Acend crowned champions of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 beating G2 Esports in the Grand Final

Acend emerged as the champions of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 beating G2 Esports in the Grand Final.

Acend secured a flawless win against Guild Esports in the Upper Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 to reach the Grand Final.

G2 Esports defeated FunPlus Phoenix in the Lower Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 and reached the Grand Final.

.@AcendClub are your #VALORANTChallengers EU Stage 3 Week 1 Champions! pic.twitter.com/6t1cY0IXKT — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) July 11, 2021

Acend vs G2 Esports in Grand Finals Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1

Acend and G2 Esports faced each other in a best-of-five tie in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

The five Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Acend and G2 Esports following the veto process were:

Icebox

Bind

Ascent

Haven

Split

Map 1: Icebox

Acend started the match as the aggressor and dominated the first half securing eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, G2 Esports was able to secure just one round in their favor. However, Acend secured five more rounds in their favor to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Acend 13-5 G2 Esports

Map 2: Bind

Map 2 saw a similar story as Acend again dominated the first half as the attackers securing 11 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, G2 Esports was able to secure just one round in their favor. Acend secured one more round in the second half and increased their lead in the tie.

Acend 13-2 G2 Esports

Map 3: Ascent

G2 Esports popped up big in the third map of the day. They started the match as aggressors and dominated the first half securing eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Acend was able to secure just two rounds in their favor. However, G2 Esports secured five more rounds in the second half and won the match.

Acend 6-13 G2 Esports

Map 4: Haven

Acend started the game on the attacking side this time and secured six rounds in their favor. G2 Esports secured four rounds for themselves in the second half. However, Acend secured seven more rounds for themselves and won the match and the series.

Acend 13-10 G2 Esports

With this win, Acend became the champions of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1, beating G2 Esports. However, both of these teams have already qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Playoffs, where they will compete for a spot in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

