Acend and Gambit Esports kick off with  dominating starts in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs

Acend and Gambit Esports kickstarted their Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs campaigns in dominating fashion.

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs started on August 12. The top 12 teams in the EMEA region are competing for four final slots in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

After an exciting set of events on the first day of the EMEA Playoffs, fans witnessed some thrilling encounters on the second day.

Acend faced Natus Vincere in the Upper Quarterfinal tie to start their EMEA Playoffs journey. Meanwhile, Gambit Esports went up against Guild Esports in their first match of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs Day 2 results

Fans witnessed two best-of-three ties on the second day of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs. Here are the results of both:

Acend vs Natus Vincere

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Europe Challengers 1 champion Acend started their journey in the EMEA Playoffs against Natus Vincere in an Upper Quarterfinal tie. After beating the defending champion, Team Liquid, on the first day of the Playoffs, Natus Vincere was pretty confident before going into their second game.

The first map was on Breeze, where both teams put up a nail-biting fight in the first half, securing six rounds each. After the side swap, NAVI completely lost their momentum and was able to win just one round.

Acend won seven more rounds in the second half and claimed the match with a 13-7 scoreline to take the lead in the tie.

After losing the first map, Natus Vincere tried their best to pull off a comeback in the next game on Icebox. Both teams secured 12 rounds each in regular time and sent the match into overtime.

NAVI secured three rounds in overtime, but Acend notched five to clinch the match 17-15 and take the series.

Gambit Esports vs Guild Esports

Gambit Esports went up against Guild Esports in the second match on the second day of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs.

The two teams decided to play their first match on Ascent as Guild Esports picked to start as the defender.

They racked up seven rounds in the first half. However, after the side swap, Guild completely lost the momentum and was able to win just one round in their attack. Gambit Esports utilized the chance very well and won eight more rounds in the second and claimed victory.

The second match was played on Icebox, and fans witnessed a long and intense fight as both teams secured 12 rounds each in regular time and sent the game into overtime.

Again, Guild secured five rounds here, but Gambit got seven to win the match 19-17 and bag the series.

Acend and Gambit Esports secured flawless victories in their first matches at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs. They will now go up against each other in the Upper Semifinal, and fans can expect another thrilling encounter when they face each other on August 16.

