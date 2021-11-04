Acend issues statement regarding cNed's involvement in Turkish Twitch money-laundering scandal

European esports organization Acend has issued an official statement regarding cNed's involvement in the ongoing Twitch money-laundering scandal.

The Turkish Valorant star Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek, who is currently playing for Acend, was allegedly involved in the Turkish bit scam. There has been speculation that cNed might be handed a ban from Riot if he was proven guilty.

Both the player and the organization have been facing a lot of questions over the last few days regarding this matter. The organization finally issued a statement regarding the ongoing situation.

Acend suggests to their fans not to listen to fake news on cNed's involvement in money-laundering scandal

Valorant fans have been in shock since the Twitch money-laundering scandal was brought to light. More than 300 members of the Turkish Valorant community were allegedly involved in the Bitcoin scam. As per the rumors, some big names may also be involved in the fraud.

Acend's Valorant pro, cNed, was one of the big names suspected of being involved as well. Fans were curious to hear from the organization and the players about the real truth. Acend finally revealed the official statement today.

The statement read:

"There is lots of misinformation and speculation regarding cNed's supposed involvement in the Turkish bit scam. To clarify, cNed received one donation from an anonymous donator who has since been identified as the same account involved in the scam as did many Turkish streamers at the time."

A few days back in his livestream, cNed revealed that the scammer never contacted him directly. He always contacted cNed through his elder brother. The Valorant pro also acknowledged that he made a mistake by not informing Twitch about this.

However, Acend, in its statement, confirmed that cNed has not been contacted by Twitch or Riot regarding this matter:

"cNed has not been contacted by Twitch, Riot, nor the Turkish authorities at this point, but we are happy to cooperate with them should they need any further information."

Acend also confirmed that they will not tolerate any insults towards their player that are aimed at creating some unnecessary drama. It will be interesting to see if Riot or Twitch takes some steps and start an investigation process or not.

