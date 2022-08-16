Skyesports Pro Invitational Valorant Season 2 schedule, all participating teams, prize pool, and more

Valorant esports enthusiasts from all over South Asia have a thrilling month of esports ahead of them. The Skyesports Pro Invitational will be hosting the best teams from the region for some thrilling matchups.

In just a couple of years, Skyesports has become one of the most popular esports organizations in India. They are renowned for hosting major tournaments like Skyesports Championship, Skyesports League and Skyesports GrandSlam that have gained a massive number of fans across the country. They have also reached 12 million gamers and 300 million in viewership numbers.

The AMD Skyesports Pro Invitational tournament is now a B-tier tournament being held for the second time ever. The entire prize pool is now more than double that of Season 1's prize pool. It'll be an online event with a total prize pool of 700,000 INR or 8,853 USD. Here are all the details of the Skyesports Pro Invitational event.

All Valorant teams that have been invited to Skyesports Pro Invitational Season 2, and other details

The Valorant tournament is scheduled to start on August 18 and end ten days later on August 28, 2022. Twelve of the best South Asian teams will be partaking in this invitational tournament.

The Group Stage will feature four groups with three teams in each of them. All the matches in the group stage will be best-of-three games. The top two teams will advance to the Playoffs stage.

The Playoffs will feature a Double-Elimination bracket and all the matches at this stage will be best-of-three with the exclusion of the grand finals, which is going to be a best-of-five match.

All participating teams

The following 12 teams have been invited to the tournament:

Velocity Gaming

Septem Exierant

Salt Esports

Revenant Esports

Orangutan

Medal Esports

Lethal Esports

Win Streak Esports

Reckoning Esports

Enigma Gaming

Chill Cord

Team Snakes

These 12 Valorant teams are poised to put up a great fight to lift the championship in Season 2 of the tournament. The tournament mostly features players from India who make up 91% of the participants.

The other countries that the players are representing are Malaysia, the Philippines and Pakistan. All the foreign players are from team Orangutan, with a 9% international representation in this tournament.

Schedule and Format

The tournament is scheduled to start on August 18 and end on August 28.

Group Stage:

Four Groups, Each group has three teams

All matches are Bo3

Top two teams from each group advance to the Playoffs

Playoffs:

Double-Elimination bracket

All matches (excl. Grand Final) are Bo3

Grand Final is Bo5

The top four teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs, which will be conducted in a double-elimination bracket. The winner will emerge as the champion of the AMD Skyesports Pro Invitational tournament.

Prize pool

The total prize pool is of 700,000 INR (≃ 8,853 USD) which will be divided among the top four finishers in the Valorant tournament, with the major share going to the winners.

The tournament will be broadcast with commentary in English, Hindi and Punjabi, making for a great viewing experience for all fans.

