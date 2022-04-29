Skyesports Valorant Champions Series: How to participate, schedule, and more

Skyesports is ready to host the Valorant Champions Series next month for the South Asian teams. The event will replace NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) and this will be the sole event for teams in the region to qualify for the APAC Stage 2 Challengers, which is already a part of Valorant Champions Tour.

A few days back, Riot announced that they would host VCT Stage 2 South Asia (SA) Challengers in association with Skyesports, one of the most renowned esports organizations in the country. Finally, Skyesports announced that the Valorant Champions Series (Stage 2 South Asia Challengers will be known by this name) will be hosted this May. The top two teams of the event will represent the region in the upcoming APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



South Asia! Its Time. To. Rise!



@playVALORANTsa #Valorant #Esports #SouthAsia We at Skyesports are super excited to bring you the Official VCT Stage 2 SA Challengers! A golden opportunity for the teams from South Asian region to represent in VCT Global circuit!South Asia! Its Time. To. Rise! We at Skyesports are super excited to bring you the Official VCT Stage 2 SA Challengers! A golden opportunity for the teams from South Asian region to represent in VCT Global circuit! South Asia! Its Time. To. Rise!@playVALORANTsa #Valorant #Esports #SouthAsia https://t.co/9dKQWUpQre

Skyesports Valorant Champions Series registration to start on May 1, 2022

After splendid performances by Velocity Gaming and Global Esports in the APAC Stage 1 Challengers, expectations South Asian teams in the upcoming events have reached new heights. However, the journey of the Stage 2 Challengers for teams in the region will start with Skyesports Valorant Champions Series next month. Here is everything players and teams need to know about the upcoming event:

Registration process:

The registration process will start on May 1, 2022, and end on May 8, 2022. Teams only have eight days to decide whether to participate in the event or not.

However, the organizer is yet to reveal the registration link but is expected to do so by tomorrow.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



The registrations for Skyesports Championship Series starts from 1st May, 2022. Road to VCT 2022 Event.



Registration Starts - 1st May

Registration Ends - 8th May



South Asia, Its time to bring your A-game!



#SouthAsiaArise #Valorant #VCT2 #Esports You've been summoned, Agent!The registrations for Skyesports Championship Series starts from 1st May, 2022. Road to VCT 2022 Event.Registration Starts - 1st MayRegistration Ends - 8th MaySouth Asia, Its time to bring your A-game! You've been summoned, Agent!The registrations for Skyesports Championship Series starts from 1st May, 2022. Road to VCT 2022 Event. Registration Starts - 1st MayRegistration Ends - 8th MaySouth Asia, Its time to bring your A-game!#SouthAsiaArise #Valorant #VCT2 #Esports https://t.co/n35WbK6e5o

Schedule:

Skyesports is yet to announce the schedule and format of the event. However, it will reportedly start in the second week of May. The top two teams in the competition will represent the region in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers and compete against the top teams in SEA for the slot in the Stage 2 Masters.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



A supreme South Asian Valorant tournament where 2 Teams will get the opportunity to make their ultimate dream run towards prestige & glory! - representing the region in VCT APAC Challengers!



#SouthAsiaArise



#SCS #Valorant Skyesports Champions Series - Road to VCT 2022 Event!A supreme South Asian Valorant tournament where 2 Teams will get the opportunity to make their ultimate dream run towards prestige & glory! - representing the region in VCT APAC Challengers! Skyesports Champions Series - Road to VCT 2022 Event!A supreme South Asian Valorant tournament where 2 Teams will get the opportunity to make their ultimate dream run towards prestige & glory! - representing the region in VCT APAC Challengers!#SouthAsiaArise#SCS #Valorant https://t.co/ibhch0wN6P

For more details, players may keep an eye on Skyesports' Twitter and Instagram handles to stay abreast of all the information pertaining to the upcoming tournament.

Where to watch:

All Valorant Champions Series matches will be broadcast live by Skyesports' YouTube and Loco channels. South Asian fans can enjoy seeing their teams in action and savor some top-notch Valorant action at the event. However, it will be interesting to see whether Skyesports hosts the event on LAN or not.

