"Beating Vision Strikers will increase our chances of qualifying for playoffs": Full Sense' PTC at Valorant Champions 2021 press-conference

Valorant Champions 2021 is set to kick off today and the hype around the biggest Valorant event of the year has already reached its peak. The top 16 teams from around the globe will compete over the next two weeks to be crowned as first-ever Valorant World Champions.

Thailand's Full Sense is one of the 16 qualified teams for the Valorant Champions 2021. The SEA (Southeast Asian) side will go up against the Korean team Vision Strikers in the inaugural match of the competition. However, Full Sense' Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol seemed confident ahead of their clash against Vision Strikers in the pre-tournament press conference.

PTC revealed they're under no pressure going into the Valorant Champions 2021

Full Sense will take on Vision Strikers in Group D to kick start their Valorant Champions 2021 campaign. It is also going to be their first-ever international Valorant LAN event. Sportskeeda Esports asked PTC about how they planned to handle the pressure in the pre-tournament press conference. Answering the question PTC said,

" As it is our first ever international Valorant LAN event, we've no pressure of performing something extraordinary. We'll only try to play our own game."

Full Sense was bunched in the same group as three excellent teams like Vision Strikers, Fnatic and Cloud9 Blue. Some have termed this group the 'Group of Death' as well. Full Sense needs a solid performance at the group stage in order to qualify for the playoffs. Speaking about their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, PTC said,

"If we can beat Vision Strikers in the first match we have a higher chance of qualifying for the playoffs."

Full Sense has been in excellent form recently. They secured their place in the Valorant Champions 2021 after a dominating performance in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

They defeated Japan's Northeption after a 3-2 thriller in the Grand-finals to qualify for the event in Berlin. However, it is surely a tougher challenge for the SEA side this time around. It will be interesting to see if the team is able to perform to their fullest potential in the Valorant Champions 2021 as the stakes are higher than ever before.

Edited by Danyal Arabi