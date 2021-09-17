"Berlin experience will help in APAC LCQ": F4Q's Locomotive after Valorant Champions Tour Masters elimination

F4Q has shown some exciting gameplay over the last week at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

F4Q came to Berlin as the second seed from the Korean region along with Vision Strikers. Coming as an underdog, F4Q has shown massive potential throughout the tournament.

The Korean side was bunched into the same group with Sentinels and G2 Esports, two of the tournament's favorites. F4Q has lost all four group-stage matches and is now out of the competition.

However, the Korean side will represent their region again in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier and try to secure their place in the Valorant Champions 2021 by claiming the title.

Sportskeeda Esports' Rishab Chakladar got a chance to speak with F4Q's head coach Yoo "Locomotive" Jung-sun, and he discussed their journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin and their plans for the upcoming last chance event.

"We can't beat certain teams just by having fun":

F4Q Locomotive

Q. How was your experience at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin till now?

F4Q Locomotive: Yeah! It's fantastic, to be honest. We left our country, our continent, our region for Berlin. We could practice and face some of the top teams from North America and Europe who are mechanically ahead of us. We've learned a lot of things, and so it's been a great experience so far.

Q. F4Q has shown huge potential in every match. But they failed to take the game into their stride. As the coach of the team, what do you think went wrong for your side?

F4Q Locomotive: Initially, F4Q had a group of players who always relied on their mechanics, and the most important thing for them was to go and have fun during the tournaments in Korea. After I joined them last month, I started to teach them strategies and tactics.

But because of lack of time in the preparation, we lost the match. The players failed to apply what we discussed correctly. Actually, they know what to do but don't know when to do it.

Q. F4Q will have another chance to qualify for the Champions through the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. What are your thoughts on the teams coming from South Asia, SEA, and China?

F4Q Locomotive: After playing and practicing against multiple strong teams in North America and Europe, we think we can now beat any team going back to Asia. Hopefully, we can absorb everything we've learned from them and perform well after going back home.

However, I really don't know which team is stronger in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Q. One positive point and one negative point you want to carry from the Berlin Masters for the future.

F4Q Locomotive: One positive thing is the team now realizes that we can't beat specific sides just by having fun. Back in Korea, the team was winning while having fun. However, my team has realized that we need strategies to beat EMEA and North America teams.

And for the negative, I would say I have faced some difficulties while deciding how strict I need to be. F4Q is always known for its enjoyable atmosphere. It has been a test for me to adjust the level.

