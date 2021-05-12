Breeze is now available in Unrated and Competitive modes in Valorant

Valorant's latest map, Breeze, is now available in the Unrated and Competitive mode.

On April 28th, Riot Games introduced this map in the game with patch 2.08. Rather than forcing players to learn about it in normal queues, the publisher created an individual playlist for Breeze. It helped players learn and enjoy this arena freely.

However, with today's patch 2.09, Breeze is joining the map list for the Competitive and Unrated queues in Valorant.

A Toxin tweak for Viper, tactical timeouts added to Tournament custom games, and Replication goes live.



Read the details in Patch Notes 2.09: https://t.co/uTYtbITo8d pic.twitter.com/ZcuvZani9P — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 11, 2021

Breeze in Valorant

As per the game's developers, the location of Breeze is somewhere within the southern parts of the Bermuda Triangle. This remote tropical island with luscious forests and sandy beaches offers scenic beauty to players.

With two-way doors, a one-way mid-chute, multiple entrance paths on any site, and an open middle area where both teams can skirmish, Breeze is one of the biggest and most thrilling maps in Valorant.

Until yesterday, it was only available on its own unrated playlist, along with Deathmatch, Custom Games, Escalation, and Spike Rush. However, with the latest update, players should expect to see Breeze in queues for Unrated and Competitive.

With this new update in patch 2.09, Riot has also introduced a new game mode, Replication, along with some new weapon skin bundles.

Don’t worry, this mode comes with a “flashguard” so you won’t have to play with sunglasses.



Read how to play VALORANT's new mode, Replication: https://t.co/442MsZ6FTh — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 11, 2021

Breeze will not feature in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik

A few days ago, it was confirmed that the new map would feature at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland, which is going to be the first international Valorant LAN tournament.

As per the organizers, it isn't easy to practice a new map with the amount of time left. The organizers tweeted a message in this regard:

"After conferring with pro players globally, in the interest of competitive integrity, Breeze has been removed from the map rotation at Masters Reykjavik. Considering the overlap with Challenger Playoffs and travel to Iceland, 4 weeks is not enough time to practice a new map."

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters will start on May 24th and continue until May 30th.