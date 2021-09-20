"Bringing that experience home is a bigger prize for us": F4Q Valorant pro Efina at VCT Masters Berlin

F4Q was one of the most exciting teams to watch in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin due to their unique playstyle.

The South Korean team was placed in Group D and played in a double round-robin format. Even though the team couldn't win a single match, they amazed everyone with their playstyle.

In fact, they were able to take another map down from the unbeaten champions of VCT Masters Reykjavík, Sentinels. Furthermore, F4Q was the only team to pick Yoru in the entire Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin tournament.

Among all the players, F4Q’s Kim "Efina" Nak-yeon has been an asset to the team, who has helped the team with his brilliant Killjoy outplays. Efina joined the team in February 2021, and since then he has helped the team grow and develop in the Valorant esports scene.

F4Q’s Valorant pro Efina on their experience at Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin and their future plans

In an exclusive post-match conversation with Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports, F4Q’s Efina, talked about his journey and experience at Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

He talked about how the team will prepare themselves for the Last Chance Qualifiers to make it to the Valorant Champions 2021.

Here’s an excerpt of the conversation.

Q: It was an intense match between the two teams. Even though F4Q lost, the team was successful in taking away a map from the Sentinels. What did you do differently this time to defeat arguably the world’s best Valorant team in Split?

F4Q Efina: We really focused on utilizing Bunny's strong playstyle and we've studied them all on Split. So I think we could really put Bunny's playstyle in the right places and at the right moment as we did on Split.

Q: What will be some of your key takeaways from the tournament Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin?

F4Q Efina: We had such a good experience playing games on a big stage at this scale, and I think that we won't be afraid of playing on a bigger scale from this moment because we have this experience. We've also had so many scrims and games against different players in Europe. We can really apply those experiences to develop better skills and tact.

Q: Group D was the only group that played in a double round-robin, with the top teams from EU and NA. Do you think, if you were in any other group, the team could have outperformed in the tournament?

F4Q Efina: Maybe if we were in a different group, the result may have changed, but the bigger takeaway is our experience from here. Although because we were in group D, and lost twice, we could still play two more games and face those strong opponents. Having these experiences from this tournament and bringing them home is a bigger prize for us.

Q: We saw Zunba picking up Yoru in your last game against Sentinels - an agent who has been least picked in the competitive and pro plays. This was the first time when Yoru was picked in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin. Any specific reason behind picking up Yoru today in Breeze?

F4Q Efina: Well, it is a confidential strategy, but what we can tell you is that because we had such a short amount of time to prepare for the tournament, we banned Icebox and really focused on different maps. Playing Breeze without playing regularly or bringing normal strategies, would have stood no chance against the Sentinels: So we came up with a strategy that had more variables, and that's why we picked Yoru in the game.

Q: You are mostly seen playing Killjoy. It is very rare to see you picking up any other agent. Is it because of the team's agent composition or is there any other reason? Also, how does the agent suit your playstyle?

F4Q Efina: My Killjoy was definitely the strongest agent while I played in Korea, and that's why I kept playing Killjoy at this moment. But having gained experience, after playing different teams that have different agent compositions, it came to me that I have to bring up different agents and develop more skills on them. So it wasn't really about the team, but it was more about my strength with Killjoy.

Q: F4Q has another chance in the Last Chance Qualifiers to make it to the Valorant Champions 2021. How will the team prepare themselves to make it to the Champions and come back stronger?

F4Q Efina: We will maintain our concentration and develop our strength into our stronger assets, having that feedback and experience from this tournament and playing against top players and teams from different regions. We will minimize our mistakes and develop our strategies. And I think we have a good chance of winning the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Q: In your opinion, which teams do you think will have the potential to win the VCT Berlin?

F4Q Efina: I believe the winner of Gambit Esports versus Vision Strikers in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin Playoffs quarterfinals, will be the eventual winner of the tournament.

