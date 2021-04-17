Cloud9's CS: GO pro floppy to join their Valorant roster

North American organization Cloud9 is set to make a surprising change to its Valorant roster.

A few days ago, Cloud9 disbanded its CS: GO roster. The financial issues caused by COVID-19 and underperformance in recent tournaments forced them to shut down the project.

The team's last disappointment before getting disbanded was when they lost the 2021 ESL Pro League 13 to MADE IN BRAZIL. All players on the disbanded roster are currently available for transfer.

However, according to Rush B Media, Cloud9 plans to keep Ricky "floppy" Kemery for the C9 Blue Valorant team. Yesterday, the company parted ways with Valorant player Skyler "Relyks" Weaver. To fill the vacant spot left by Relyks, the organization has identified floppy as the potential replacement.

Today we are saddened to announce that we are mutually parting ways with @RelyksOG.



About floppy

He is an American professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player.

The player joined C9 in the beginning of 2020 with great expectations. However, the team was disbanded halfway through the year and the core members of the C9 team joined the organization known as Extra Salt.

Nevertheless, floppy chose to stay with Cloud9 and went on to become part of their new CS:GO project, "The Colossus."

How can floppy become influential for C9 Blue Valorant?

Relyks was the main entry fragger for Cloud9 and used to showcase a high-risk high-reward style of gameplay with the available in-game duelists. Undoubtedly, replacing a player like that is a matter of discomfort for any esports organization.

However, if anyone can fill the shoes of Cloud 9’s entry fragger, it has to be floppy. He is an extremely aggressive player who is capable of picking up entry frags for his team to create an early advantage in any round.

Thanks to his precise aim and immaculate game sense, he used to be one of the best entry fraggers during his CS: GO days. C9 believes he can do the same in Valorant.

C9 Blue has a real chance to qualify for the NA Challengers Finals as part of the Valorant Champions Tour's second stage. The team qualified for Challengers One but failed to finish in the top 4.

Now, they will try to do the same through the Challengers Two tournament. It starts on April 22nd, so C9 needed to find a replacement for Relyks, at least in this short term.