Delhi Dragons defeated Mumbai Aces 3-0 on day 11 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 11 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured a best-of-three series between Mumbai Aces and Delhi Dragons.

Delhi Dragons put up a dominant display as they won today’s series 3-0 against Mumbai Aces and rose to the top of the points table.

Delhi Dragons whitewash Mumbai Aces to go on top of the table with a bonus point. A clean dominant performance by Delhi Dragons also sees their players in TOP 5 players list. Here's the points table & top 5 players at the end of day 11.#YehHaiEsportsLeague @AMDIndia @wd_black pic.twitter.com/4UeNzXThyb — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) April 19, 2021

The maps that got selected for today’s series following the map veto process were:

Ascent

Haven

Icebox

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 11 Match recap

Map 1: Ascent

Mumbai Aces started off in the attacker side with triple duelists, which seemed really unusual as far as Valorant team comps are considered. But Delhi Dragons didn’t give them any opportunity as they won the first six rounds. It seems their lack of a sentinel agent in the team really hurt Mumbai Aces.

Mumbai Aces won the 7th, 11th, and 12th round to eventually end the first half with a score of 9-3 in favor of Delhi Dragons. Even though Delhi won the first round of the second half, Mumbai’s force buy in the second round came in handy as they won the round, making the score 10-4. Following that, Delhi Dragons closed the map with a score of 12-6. Badman, playing Cypher, stood out as a player from Delhi.

Map 2: Haven

On Haven, the second Valorant map, Delhi Dragons picked three duelists while starting as defenders. They won the first three rounds. But, following Mumbai’s retaliation in the coming rounds, the score at halftime stood at 7-5 in favor of Delhi Dragons.

In the second half, Delhi Dragons capitalized on their ultra-aggressive triple duelist lineup, coupled with Badman’s Astra to close the map with a score of 12-8. Ghost on his Reyna outclassed everyone with his kill score of 27-10-3.

Map 3: Icebox

Delhi Dragons again started the third Valorant map, Icebox, with a banger winning the first four rounds. They ended the first half with a score of 8-4. Ghost popped off with Skye.

Mumbai Aces gave Delhi a hard fight in the second half and equalized as the score stood at 9-9. But Delhi again showed who the better lineup is between the two as they snagged the series 13-10 in their favor. Despite Mumbai’s Rafaa’s outstanding performance with Reyna, Delhi played collectively better as a unit.

Points Table after Day 11

Delhi Dragons rose to the very top of the table with today’s win, while Mumbai Aces stays at number 6 of the table with one win and three losses.

Tomorrow, on day 12, it will be Rajasthan Strikers vs. Delhi Dragons, the clash of the top dogs in Skyesports Valorant League 2021.