Skyesports announces Valorant League 2021 with INR 15 Lakh prizepool

Skyesports announced the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 after the sheer success that its first iteration enjoyed in 2020.

Last year's competition had a massive viewership of 3.7 million across seven languages. So it was only a matter of time before Skyesports Valorant League returned, and here it is.

The Skyesports League 2021 features a prizepool of INR 15,00,000, where eight city-based teams will fight it out on Valorant to claim their share of the pie.

The Prizepool distribution looks like this:

Champions: Rs. 6,50,000

2nd: Rs. 3,00,000

3rd: Rs. 1,50,000

4th: Rs. 1,00,000

5th: Rs. 50,000

6th: Rs. 50,000

7th: Rs. 50,000

8th: Rs. 50,000

Additionally, the MVP and emerging player will both win Rs 50,000 each.

Overview of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Just like last year, AMD Ryzen™ and WD Black are associating with Skyesports for this Valorant tournament, where the former will be presenting, and the latter, powering the tournament. Other partners include GOGAME, who has joined as the platform partner, and ACT Broadband, who has joined as the connectivity partner.

The Skyesports League 2021 has teams from Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Hyderabad, just like last year, where Team Hyderabad won the championship. The roster selection was done through a player auction on March 31, with a team owner representing each participating city.

In the auction, the team owners bid for players/gamers from a pool of registered players and influencers. Each roster comprises of four players and one content creator, up to a maximum of ten players, to complete their team slot. Skyesports League continues to feature the most popular skilled Valorant players in India.

The franchise owners for the Skyesports League 2021 are:

Hyderabad Nawabs: Sentinel

Bengaluru Crushers: Rushindra

Delhi Dragon: Scout

Mumbai Aces: 8Bit Thug

Chennai Clutchers: MidFail

Punjab Pinnacles: Hydra flick

Rajasthan Strikers: Ghatak

Kolkata Tridents: Kronten

The Skyesports Valorant League 2021 starts on April 9 and will run for 55 days, at the end of which one team will be crowned the champion. The teams will be competing in a round-robin format, where they will face each other twice. The games will be livestreamed on Skyesports’ Youtube channel in over six languages.

AMD India’s Marketing Head, Mukesh Bajpai stated,

“The esports arena in India is only getting stronger and better with exciting tournaments like the AMD Ryzen Skyesports League 2021, which give immense opportunities to players to compete and push their boundaries with their smart gaming strategies.”

He further added,

“AMD has always empowered the gaming community with its Ryzen and Radeon products and technologies, allowing gamers to gain an edge when playing top esports titles.”

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director Marketing, India, Western Digital, said,

“We are glad to associate with Skyesports League 2021 and look forward to an exciting 55-days intense gaming. At Western Digital, our constant endeavor to introduce innovative products from the WD_BLACK portfolio to enhanced gameplay. We wish each player luck, and may the best team win. Let the game begin!”

Talking about star power, emerging popular Kollywood actor, Mr Kathir, unveiled the logo of Chennai Clutchers, and Actor Abhinav Gomatam launched the logo of Hyderabad Nawabs.