Disguised Toast signs yay for DSG Valorant team

After an extended suspenseful period, Valorant El-Diablo yay’s plans for the VCT 2023 season have finally been confirmed. On April 10, 2023, popular streamer Disguised Toast revealed that yay will fill the hole on his Valorant roster that was left by Drake “Exalt” Branly’s midseason exit.

Toast had earlier announced yay’s addition to Disguised as an April Fools' joke, stating that he has dropped the rest of the roster to accommodate him. However, to every fan’s delight, the light-hearted statement turned out to be partially true.

What Disguised Toast’s promising Valorant roster looks like after yay's addition ahead of VCT 2023

Disguised Toast uploaded a quirky announcement video featuring himself alongside popular Sentinels streamer Tarik “tarik” Celik and yay.

Shortly after the announcement, the creator hosted a fun “Pros vs Noobs Valorant showdown” match on Twitch, featuring tarik and yay on one team versus LilyPichu, Sykkuno, Hasan, TinaKitten, and Disguised Toast himself on the opposite side.

With yay’s addition, here’s what the present Disguised (DSG) roster looks like:

Joseph “clear” Allen Amgalan “Genghsta”Nemekhbayar Joshua “steel” Nissan Damion “XXiF” Cook Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

The new Disguised roster will make its debut in VCT Challengers North America: Split 2, scheduled to commence on April 18, 2023.

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker needs no introduction in the world of Valorant esports. He is known for his potent firepower and is deservingly regarded as one of the best, if not the best, esports players for Riot Games’ tactical shooter. The 24-year-old made his name through his highly applaudable performances for OpTiC Gaming in VCT 2022 and as part of Team Envy in VCT 2023.

yay’s dreams for VCT 2023 were met with a roadblock a while earlier when VCT partner Cloud9 dropped him from their professional roster due to “financial difficulties” and “role issues.” Since then, fans have been worried about his future in Valorant esports’ ongoing season.

Disguised, on the other hand, qualified for the first split of VCT Challengers North America through open qualifiers, where they established a dominating presence among promising competitors like Oxygen Esports and OR Esports.

However, the team had a tough time tackling their opponents in the first split due to their valuable support player Exalt’s unfortunate midseason exit. While substitute Chris “riku” Piasecki was there to fill his role, they failed to meet expectations for the rest of the split and the Mid-Season Faceoff.

With yay’s addition, Disguised has become one of the most powerful teams in the North American non-pro circuit and may soon crack the code for Ascension.

